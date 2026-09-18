'It's crazy, we're buying Uranium from Russia': Former US NSA McMaster backs tariffs on Russia buyers, says US should understand India

Former US NSA HR McMaster has backed Trump’s tariff push against Russian energy buyers, but urged Washington to understand India’s position. Here's what he said in a recent interview.

Former US National Security Advisor Lt General HR McMaster (Retd.) on Friday has backed Washington's decision to deploy legislative 'tariff guns' against major buyers of Russian energy, also pointing to the United States' own dependence on Russian uranium.

While speaking to ANI, McMaster backed tougher measures against the purchase of Russian energy by countries; however, he said that Washington should show greater understanding towards India when dealing with its Russian energy purchases.

McMaster backs Trump’s ‘tariff guns’ against Russia

Backing US President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on countries continuing to import Russian oil and gas, McMaster said, ''Hey, I think we should fire that gun. I mean, I really, I think that the only way that peace is restored is to convince Vladimir Putin that he can no longer continue these wars at an acceptable cost.''

Calling Washington's decision to still buy uranium from Russia 'crazy', he added, ''It turns out, it's a really bad idea to give a hostile authoritarian regime coercive power over your economy. It is crazy that we're buying uranium from Russia. I think it's nuts, you know.''

McMaster want US to show empathy towards India

For those late to the story, India has continued and even increased buying Russian crude oil, citing its energy requirements and supply at competitive prices. This has been a major friction point between India and the US as Washington has been quite vocal about imposing massive tariffs against countries purchasing energy from Moscow.

Meanwhile, McMaster also cautioned the US against penalising India without considering its security matrix. ''I've got sympathy for my Indian friends; you have to look at these sort of complex challenges from India's perspective.

Why does India buy Russian oil?

In recent years, India has significantly increased its imports of Russian oil since the disruption of global energy markets caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia has been offering oil to India at a discounted rate, helping New Delhi to secure crude while keeping energy costs in check.