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Italy Shooting: Two Indians killed after Vaisakhi gathering in Covo, probe underway

Two Indian men were shot dead outside a gurdwara in Covo, Italy, after a Vaisakhi gathering.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 01:45 PM IST

Italy Shooting: Two Indians killed after Vaisakhi gathering in Covo, probe underway
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A tragic shooting in northern Italy has left two Indian men dead, sending shockwaves through the local community. The incident took place in the town of Covo, located in Bergamo province, late Friday night. According to local media reports, the victims were attacked just after leaving a warehouse that served as a place of worship during a gathering for the Vaisakhi festival.

Victims Identified

Authorities have identified the deceased as Raginder Singh, a 48-year-old resident of Covo, and Gurmit Singh, also 48, who lived in nearby Agnadello. Both men had attended the religious gathering and were reportedly heading out when they were targeted. The sudden nature of the attack has left family members and community members in deep distress.

Details of the Attack

The shooting occurred shortly before midnight in a square near the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, situated in an industrial area of the town. Reports indicate that the assailant approached the victims and opened fire before quickly fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Investigators recovered around ten bullet casings from the site, suggesting a deliberate and sustained attack.

Investigation Points to Planned Assault

Early findings suggest that the violence was not the result of a spontaneous altercation. Instead, authorities are exploring the possibility that the killings were premeditated. A witness reportedly claimed that the attacker may have been known within the local community and had previously visited the gurdwara. Another individual was said to have been grazed by a bullet during the shooting, though no further details on their condition have been disclosed.

Community on Edge Ahead of Festival Event

The incident has cast a shadow over planned Vaisakhi celebrations in the area, which were scheduled to take place the following day with participation from local officials. Community leaders are urging calm while cooperating with investigators as they work to identify and apprehend the suspect.

The case remains under active investigation, with authorities focusing on gathering evidence and verifying witness statements to determine the motive behind the deadly attack.

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