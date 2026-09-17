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Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni wishes PM Modi on his 76th birthday: 'Health, energy and success’

In a post on X, Meloni said Italy and India were continuing to strengthen their “deep bond of friendship” while working together towards cooperation and prosperity.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 06:15 PM IST

Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni wishes PM Modi on his 76th birthday: 'Health, energy and success’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Photo/ANI)
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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him “health, energy and success” and underlining the strengthening friendship between Italy and India.

PM Meloni took to her official social media handle X, and said Italy and India were continuing to strengthen their “deep bond of friendship” while working together towards cooperation and prosperity.

PM Meloni wishes PM Modi on hi 76th birthday

“Happy birthday to my friend @narendramodi, to whom I wish health, energy, and success,” Meloni said.

“Italy and India continue to strengthen their deep bond of friendship, building together a future of cooperation and prosperity for our Nations,” she added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi visited Italy in May this year and held wide-ranging talks with Meloni. During the visit, India-Italy ties were upgraded to a Special Strategic Partnership.

World leaders extend heartfelth birthday wishes 

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauding his leadership for transforming India into a “world power” and highlighting the unprecedented partnership between the two countries.

In a post on X, Netanyahu said that the friendship between Israel and India had “never been stronger” and expressed confidence that the two countries would take their partnership to “even greater heights”.

“Happy birthday, Narendra! Prime Minister @narendramodi. Your leadership has transformed India into a world power,” Netanyahu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in 1950 to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district. On May 26, 2014, he took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, becoming the first Prime Minister to be born after India attained Independence.

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