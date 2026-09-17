Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni wishes PM Modi on his 76th birthday: 'Health, energy and success’

In a post on X, Meloni said Italy and India were continuing to strengthen their “deep bond of friendship” while working together towards cooperation and prosperity.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him “health, energy and success” and underlining the strengthening friendship between Italy and India.

PM Meloni took to her official social media handle X, and said Italy and India were continuing to strengthen their “deep bond of friendship” while working together towards cooperation and prosperity.

PM Meloni wishes PM Modi on hi 76th birthday

“Happy birthday to my friend @narendramodi, to whom I wish health, energy, and success,” Meloni said.

“Italy and India continue to strengthen their deep bond of friendship, building together a future of cooperation and prosperity for our Nations,” she added.

Buon compleanno al mio amico @narendramodi, a cui auguro salute, energia e successo.

Italia e India continuano a rafforzare il loro profondo legame di amicizia, costruendo insieme un futuro di cooperazione e prosperità per le nostre Nazioni. September 17, 2026

Meanwhile, PM Modi visited Italy in May this year and held wide-ranging talks with Meloni. During the visit, India-Italy ties were upgraded to a Special Strategic Partnership.

Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the… pic.twitter.com/df0bDYKCdU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2026

World leaders extend heartfelth birthday wishes

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauding his leadership for transforming India into a “world power” and highlighting the unprecedented partnership between the two countries.

In a post on X, Netanyahu said that the friendship between Israel and India had “never been stronger” and expressed confidence that the two countries would take their partnership to “even greater heights”.

“Happy birthday, Narendra! Prime Minister @narendramodi. Your leadership has transformed India into a world power,” Netanyahu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in 1950 to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district. On May 26, 2014, he took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, becoming the first Prime Minister to be born after India attained Independence.