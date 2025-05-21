Preparations for the visit are underway, and high-level talks among officials of the two countries are being conducted.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is likely to make an official visit to Bangladesh in the last week of August. The visit is likely to cement ties between the countires. Preparations for the visit are underway, and high-level talks among officials of the two countries are being conducted.

The visit timing by Meloni is also significant. A few days ago, French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly rejected a meeting with Muhammad Yunus. Meanwhile, Italy seems to be moving towards deepening its relations with Bangladesh.

According to a report by UNB, both sides are currently finalising the details of Meloni’s upcoming visit to ensure it is a success. Earlier this month, Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi visited Bangladesh and met with Chief Advisor Yunus. During their meeting, he said Italy is willing to recruit more Bangladeshi workers and will take steps to ensure safe migration.

Italian Minister Piantedosi stated that Italy is interested in "renewing" and "restarting" its bilateral collaboration with Bangladesh. To this, Yunus replied that Bangladesh is interested in collaborating with Italy to end illegal migration and human trafficking. He further pointed out that Bangladeshi nationals residing in Italy appreciate the hospitality and just treatment they enjoy there.

The two leaders' connection dates back to September 2024, when Giorgia Meloni and Muhammad Yunus had a meeting at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. During the meeting, Meloni declared Italy's solidarity with Bangladesh's reform process and its goal of enhancing the social and economic well-being of its citizens. Migration was also addressed, and both sides concurred on cooperation on the matter.

Meloni’s possible visit highlights the growing interest of European countries in South Asia, particularly in areas like migration, employment, and economic collaboration. If the visit goes as planned, it could open new doors for Italy and Bangladesh to work closely in the future.