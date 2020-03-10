Headlines

Italy put under total lockdown as Europe braces for coronavirus outbreak

The virus has nearly devoured Italy, making it Europe's worst-affected country in the COVID-19 epidemic.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2020, 03:58 PM IST

In a measure that sounds borderline dystopian, the Italian government has decided to put the entire country in lockdown, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The virus has nearly devoured Italy, making it Europe's worst-affected country in the COVID-19 epidemic.

Italy will be put on lockdown till April 3, news agencies reported.

As of now, the threat of the coronavirus outbreak has extended to the entirety of Italy, ranging from Florence and Tuscany in the northern region of the country to Rome in the south and even to the islands of Sicily and Sardinia. According to estimates by health organisations, the disease has now affected nearly 60 million people.

A report by news agency Reuters summarised the directives that are being implemented all across Italy. Here are the primary points:

MOVEMENTS

The decree says people should only move around for reasons of work, for health needs or for emergencies. Public transport will remain operational, but Conte told reporters he wanted as many people as possible to stay at home. People who do want to travel will need to fill in a document explaining their reasons for doing so and carry it with them. If they are found to have lied they face possible fines or jail terms.

GATHERINGS BANNED

All outdoor gatherings are banned. All events organised in the private or public sector, from culture to sport, religious activities and fairs are suspended. Cinemas, museums, theatres, pubs, dance schools, betting shops and discos must all close. Ski resorts must close. Civil and religious ceremonies will not be held. Schools and universities will remain shuttered. Specialist health training is not to be suspended.

RESTAURANTS

Bars and restaurants can only open from 6 AM to 6 PM (0500-1700 GMT) and only on condition they can guarantee customers are at least one metre (one yard) apart. Businesses will be closed if the rules are not respected.

SHOPS

Shops can remain open but only if they can guarantee the one-metre safety distance for customers. Big and mid-sized shopping centres have to close at the weekend. Food stores are allowed to remain open at all hours.

SPORTS

All sporting events and competitions are cancelled. The only possible exception to this are events organised by international sports` bodies, so long as they take place behind closed doors. Gyms, sports centres, swimming pools, spas, and leisure centres must close.

 

Besides all of these, Italy has also issued special directives to workers of the health sector to tackle the crisis. Leaves for employees in the health sector has been cancelled. The people who are accompanying patients for suspected infection to the A&E units are not allowed to stay with them in the waiting rooms without specific permission.

In addition, people who have a fever above 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 Fahrenheit) must stay at their homes, it has been instructed.

