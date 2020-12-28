Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

Headlines

Best rakhi gift for sister under 1000

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

DNA TV Show: Reality behind BPSC teacher recruitment exams in Bihar

Wordle 798 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 26

Around 70 students fall ill after eating mid-day meal in Delhi government school

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Best rakhi gift for sister under 1000

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

DNA TV Show: Reality behind BPSC teacher recruitment exams in Bihar

Neeraj Chopra: Incredible records of India's Golden Boy

This batter breaks MS Dhoni's record against Pakistan

10 harmful habits that are damaging your kidneys

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's movie creates history, becomes first Indian film to release on world's largest cinema screen

Milind Safai, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 53 due to cancer

HomeWorld

World

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

On December 27, Italy kicked off vaccinations with health workers lining up to take the first shots of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 08:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A 38-year-old anesthetist at Codogno hospital, Annalisa Malara, was horrified on February 20 when she saw the image of the lungs of Mattia Maestri, a 38-year-old Italian citizen who later became known as Italy's COVID-19 'patient 1'.

Maestri became the first Italian to be diagnosed with the virus, and from then on an outbreak ripped through the country, Europe and the rest of the world.

Since Malara's discovery, more than 70,000 Italians have died in the ongoing worldwide pandemic.

But on Sunday (December 27), as Italy kicked off vaccinations with health workers lining up to take the first shots of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, Malara saw a light of 'bottled' hope for Italy and also for Lombardy, Italy's hardest-hit region.

"On February 20 a nightmare started for me and for everyone," she told media. "Today represents the beginning of the end of this terrible pandemic so I'm very happy that I can be here and see people receiving the vaccine."

Codogno was just the tip of the pandemic iceberg and some days after the first case was detected by Malara in the small, quiet town, nine other Lombardy towns went into lockdown, with the Italian government trying to halt an unstoppable wave.

But the measure was not enough and the virus spread across the country. .

Nurse Lucia Premoli took care of 'patient 1' back in February and on Sunday she was one of the health workers at the head of the queue for the shot and, after the inoculation, she hoped others will follow her example.

"I really hope that this will be the end of a cycle", Premoli told media. "I hope this will serve as an example for all those who still have doubts about the vaccine".

When Italy's first case was diagnosed in Codogno, the nearby Lodi hospital became the country's first Covid emergency unit.

"I think this could be a chance to start writing - I hope - the final chapter of this terrible story," Head of Emergency Ward at Lodi's hospital, Stefano Paglia, said on the so-called 'V-Day'.

Vaccine doses also reached Bergamo, one of Lombardy's worst-affected cities, as Europe launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive to see off a pandemic that has crippled economies and claimed more than 1.7 million lives worldwide.

The region of 450 million people is trying to catch up with the United States and Britain, which have already started vaccinations using the Pfizer shot.

The European Union is due to receive 12.5 million doses by the end of the year, enough to vaccinate 6.25 million people based on the two-dose regimen. The companies are scrambling to meet global demand and aim to make 1.3 billion shots next year.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kusha Kapila reacts to rumours she is dating Arjun Kapoor after separation: 'Every time I read sh** about myself...'

Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on moon, know what happens next

Indore tops in Smart City contest, Madhya Pradesh wins best 'State Award'

Saba Azad talks about relationship with Hrithik Roshan, says 'it's nobody's business'

Former WWE champion Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, passes away at 36

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE