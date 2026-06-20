Italian PM Meloni responds to Trump’s ‘senseless’ claims in photo clash: ‘My popularity is not your concern’

In a post on Instagram, the Italian PM explicitly rejected Trump's claims about her domestic popularity and her reliance on his friendship, affirming her commitment to defending Italy's interests.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday dismissed the US President Donald Trump's criticisms as "constant, unprovoked attacks" after he alleged that Meloni "begged" for a photo-op and criticised her foreign policy decisions.

In a post on Instagram, the Italian PM explicitly rejected Trump's claims about her domestic popularity and her reliance on his friendship, affirming her commitment to defending Italy's interests.

"President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you. My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy's national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done," she wrote.

The Prime Minister also directly addressed the President's grievances regarding the use of Italian military bases.

Meloni retorted that the use of these bases is strictly governed by pre-existing agreements that her government has consistently respected, and emphasised that these terms would not be violated during her tenure.

"That is also what I did regarding the American military bases in Italy. Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister," she said.Concluding her statement, Meloni asserted that "Italy remains a sovereign nation" and dismissed Trump's commentary on her political standing."

In any case, my popularity is none of your concern," she wrote, adding, "I suggest you focus on yours".

This exchange follows the earlier accusations from President Trump, who claimed that Meloni sought to be "friends again" after the US military defeat of Iran solely to "get her numbers up."

US President Donald Trump also reiterated his earlier claim that the Italian Prime Minister repeatedly sought a photograph with him during the recent G7 summit in France.In an aggressive post on Truth Social, the US President characterised Meloni's alleged actions as a desperate attempt to boost her domestic popularity, asserting that she is "doing poorly in Italy" and trying to pivot back to him for political gain.

The President noted his deep-seated grievances regarding Italy's foreign policy, particularly its stance on the US military conflict with Iran.

Asserting that the US contributes a large sum of money annually to "protect" Italy and NATO allies, Trump openly criticised Meloni for refusing to support American objectives. He specifically targeted Italy's decision to deny the US access to its airfields and runways for military operations."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France. She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!). She wouldn't even let us use Italy's landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience, and this despite the fact the U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other "so-called" NATO Allies. Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her "numbers up." No thanks!!! President DJT," Trump wrote in the post.

The tension follows an interview Trump gave to the Italian broadcaster La7, in which he claimed that PM Meloni had insisted on a photo-op with him during the G7 summit and that he had only agreed because he "felt sorry for her."

"Meloni? She begged me for a photo; I felt sorry for her," Trump said during the interview.

The comments have triggered widespread condemnation across the Italian political spectrum, adversely impacting the ties between the two leaders.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)