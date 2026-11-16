Italian MP takes on European Socialist leader over 'vote chori' remark, defends India's judiciary

After a European Socialist leader called the BJP 'vote chor', Italian legislator Deborah Bergamini has come forward and defended India's institutions, questioning his remarks. Here's what she said.

Italian MP Deborah Bergamini has criticised European Socialist leader Giacomo Filibeck, who was recently in Hyderabad, where he targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharat Summit. Yes, you read it right! In a post on X, Bergamini slammed Giacomo for his remarks, saying that foreign political representatives should refrain from intervening in the domestic political debate of a friendly country.

Earlier, Giacomo Filibeck described the democracy in India as being 'under attack', supporting the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. He also spoke the Congress party's popular slogan of 'vote chor, gaddi chod', targeting PM Modi over alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

How Italian MP slammed European Socialist leader over his remarks on PM Modi

In a post on X, Bergamini attacked Giacomo and questioned the need for foreign political representatives to comment on India's domestic political issues. ''An Italian representative of the European Socialist and Democratic Party, participating in a meeting organized by the Indian Congress Party, attacked the BJP of Prime Minister Modi, saying: "Vote thieves, get out of the chair." This is because in India, the opposition attacks the majority for a long-awaited electoral roll revision, to eliminate duplicates, deceased individuals, and transferred people,'' she said.

Emphasizing the India-Italy partnership and terming intervention in Indian political debate as 'inappropriate', she added, ''I believe that in a democracy, everyone is free to raise the theses and accusations they believe. Provided they can prove them. And in cases like this, it is inappropriate to enter into an internal political debate of a great friendly country, with which our nation has established a special strategic Partnership, developing an intense cooperation in all sectors.''

Inappropriate for Europeans to lecture India: Meloni ally bashes Italian leader's 'vote theft' remarks • Forza Italia leader Deborah Bergamini has publicly criticised fellow Italian politician and Party of European Socialists (PES) Secretary-General Giacomo Filibeck over his remarks on Indian democracy, saying it was inappropriate for Europeans to lecture a country with 970 million voters on democratic principles.https://t.co/yaZUOyMXhg November 16, 2026

She also questioned Giacomo's 'lecturing' India on democracy and defended the judiciary. ''Moreover, as Europeans, we consider it inappropriate to give lessons on democracy to a country that has 970 million citizens voting. India has its political institutions and its judiciary: any conflict and contestation must be resolved by following and respecting the rules of democracy,'' she further said.