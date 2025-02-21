Donald Trump criticized the Biden administration for allocating USD 21 million to boost voter turnout in India, calling it foreign interference, while India's MEA and BJP raised concerns.

US President Donald Trump has raised concerns about the Biden administration’s decision to allocate USD 21 million to India for increasing voter turnout. He questioned the purpose of this funding and speculated whether it was meant to "help someone else get elected." Trump made these remarks at a summit in Miami, calling it a "total breakthrough" and saying that the Indian government should be informed about this spending.

The issue gained attention after the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a cost-cutting agency led by billionaire Elon Musk, revealed that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had planned to provide USD 21 million to support voter participation in India. DOGE, which was created by Trump, released a list of expenses where US taxpayer money was being allocated. The report also mentioned other international funding, including USD 29 million for strengthening Bangladesh’s political landscape and USD 39 million for Nepal’s governance and biodiversity conservation. DOGE announced that all these expenses had now been canceled, claiming it had saved over USD 55 billion in just one month.

India’s Response and Political Reactions

Following Trump’s remarks, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded by stating that the situation was being reviewed by relevant authorities. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the reports of US funding in India's electoral process were "deeply troubling" and that India is closely examining the matter before making a public comment.

"We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain USA activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling. This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India's internal affairs. Relevant departments and…

Meanwhile, India's ruling party, the BJP, also raised concerns about external interference in the country's elections. BJP leader Amit Malviya criticized the funding and suggested that it did not benefit the ruling party but instead seemed to be linked to foreign influence. He also mentioned Hungarian-born US financier George Soros, who has been accused of supporting political movements in various countries. Malviya further pointed to a 2012 agreement between the Election Commission of India and The International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), which he claimed was connected to Soros’s Open Society Foundation.

Trump also reiterated his concerns in a speech at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, questioning why the US was funding elections in India instead of focusing on its own voter turnout. He pointed out that India is a financially strong nation with high tariffs on US goods, and there was no justification for sending taxpayer money there.

The controversy has sparked discussions on foreign involvement in electoral processes, and India is expected to provide further updates after completing its review of the situation.