‘It was determined by all...’ Donald Trump says Putin wants more of Ukraine, asks Zelenskiy to...,

US President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hat he should make a deal to end the war with Russia before a ceasefire as the latter "often times do not hold up."

After US President Donald Trump held a high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladmir Putin after which he also held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He told his Ukrainian counterpart that he should make a deal to end the war with Russia because “Russia is a very big power, and they’re not”. Reportedly, he also told Zelenskiy that Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded more areas in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy rejects peace deal offer

According to Reuters, a source familiar with the discussion cited Trump as saying the Russian leader had offered to freeze most front lines if Kyiv’s forces ceded all of Donetsk, the industrial region that is one of Moscow’s main targets. However, Zelenskiy rejected these demands. He said that Russia already controls a fifth of Ukraine, including about three-quarters of Donetsk province, which it first entered in 2014, the source told Reuters. Trump told Zelenskiy that he had agreed with Putin for the need of a peace deal before a ceasefire takes place that Ukraine and is European allies, with US support, have demanded.

Zelenskiy reportedly told Trump that he would meet him in Washington on Monday, while Kyiv’s European allies welcomed Trump’s efforts for a peace deal but vowed to back Ukraine and tighten sanctions on Russia. Reuters also reported that European leaders had also been invited to attend those talks. Trump’s meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday, the first US-Russia summit since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, hasted just three hours.

Trump backs peace deal before ceasefire

“It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up,” Trump posted on Truth Social. In his various statements during the meeting, Trump mostly agreed with the public positions of Moscow, which expresses wish to make a full settlement and not a temporary solution of a ceasefire, but the situation will then be complex because positions are “diametrically opposed”.

Russia has been making advances in Ukraine for months. The war – the deadliest in Europe for 80 years – has killed or wounded well over a million people from both sides, including thousands of mostly Ukrainian civilians, according to analysts. Before the summit, Trump had said he would not be happy unless a ceasefire was agreed on. But afterwards he said that, after Monday’s talks with Zelenskiy, “if all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin”.



(With inputs from Reuters)