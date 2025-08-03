'It's that face, it's those lips': Donald Trump's praise for White House secretary draws irk on internet, netizens call him 'creepy old man'

US President Donald Trump heaped praise on his White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, commenting on her "face" and "lips".

US President Donald Trump heaped praise on his White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, commenting on her "face" and "lips". Trump also claimed that no one has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. "She's become a star," Trump said during a recent interview. "It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun", he added.

"She's a star. She's a great person, actually. But she's - I don't think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She's been amazing", added the US President.

The clip soon went viral, sparking online reactions. "Big Monica Lewinsky vibes", referring to the infamous 1990s scandal involving former President Bill Clinton and then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

"Trump has probably used this same line on more than one occasion to attract underage girls for sexual gratification at his beauty pageants, the Mar-a-Lago Club spa, on Jeffrey Epstein's jet, etc..." wrote another user.

"He's a creepy old man. He doesn't even understand what he just said. Major yikes", a third wrote. Meanwhile, a forth user commented, "And people still doubt he's in those Epstein files".

Karoline Leavitt, 27, is Trump's fifth press secretary overall and the first of his second term in office, as per a report by NDTV. Trump's remarks came after Leavitt praised the president during a White House press briefing on Thursday, saying he deserved international recognition for his role in "brokering peace deal" per month during his six months in office. "President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."