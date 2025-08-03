Twitter
Tom Holland makes BIG statement about playing new James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig: 'We'll keep it to minimum...'

Army officer booked for attacking SpiceJet staff at Srinagar over excess cabin baggage, leaving one with spinal fracture

PCB takes strong stand, officially bans 'Pakistan' from World Championship of Legends following India boycott

Coolie: Here's why Rajinikanth unveiled trailer on August 2, this date has straight connection with Amitabh Bachchan, it's his...

'I was a baby, he is a leader': Sunil Gavaskar rates Shubman Gill's 754 vs England above his 1971 masterclass vs West Indies

'Misled by Asim Munir...': Baloch leader's BIG warning to Donald Trump over his 'massive oil reserves' remark about Pakistan

Instagram new rule: THESE users can no longer use live feature, check details

Good news for Bengaluru residents: PM Modi to inaugurate Namma Yellow Line Metro on..., commute time to be reduced by...., check date and key features here

IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 at The Oval?

'It's that face, it's those lips': Donald Trump's praise for White House secretary draws irk on internet, netizens call him 'creepy old man'

WORLD

'It's that face, it's those lips': Donald Trump's praise for White House secretary draws irk on internet, netizens call him 'creepy old man'

US President Donald Trump heaped praise on his White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, commenting on her "face" and "lips".

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 03:50 PM IST

'It's that face, it's those lips': Donald Trump's praise for White House secretary draws irk on internet, netizens call him 'creepy old man'
US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump heaped praise on his White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, commenting on her "face" and "lips". Trump also claimed that no one has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. "She's become a star," Trump said during a recent interview. "It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun", he added. 

"She's a star. She's a great person, actually. But she's - I don't think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She's been amazing", added the US President. 

Watch

 

 

The clip soon went viral, sparking online reactions. "Big Monica Lewinsky vibes", referring to the infamous 1990s scandal involving former President Bill Clinton and then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. 

"Trump has probably used this same line on more than one occasion to attract underage girls for sexual gratification at his beauty pageants, the Mar-a-Lago Club spa, on Jeffrey Epstein's jet, etc..." wrote another user. 

"He's a creepy old man. He doesn't even understand what he just said. Major yikes", a third wrote. Meanwhile, a forth user commented, "And people still doubt he's in those Epstein files". 

Karoline Leavitt, 27, is Trump's fifth press secretary overall and the first of his second term in office, as per a report by NDTV. Trump's remarks came after Leavitt praised the president during a White House press briefing on Thursday, saying he deserved international recognition for his role in "brokering peace deal" per month during his six months in office. "President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."

 

 

