'It’s ridiculous': Donald Trump slams Elon Musk’s ‘America Party’, says, 'Third parties have never...'

In a sensational twist to the Trump-Musk fallout saga, the Tesla CEO launched his own 'America Party'. Responding on Sunday, US President Donald Trump dismissed the formation of Elon Musk's third party 'America Party' as 'ridiculous', claiming it would only contribute to the existing political confusion.

Responding to questions about Musk’s announcement, Trump said, "I think it's ridiculous. We have a tremendous success with the Republican party. The Democrats have lost their way, but it's always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to the confusion."

He added, "Third parties have never worked, he can have fun with it."

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, the US President expanded his criticism with a fiery post.

"I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks. He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States – The System seems not designed for them. The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds!” Trump wrote.

He continued, “Republicans, on the other hand, are a smooth running ‘machine,’ that just passed the biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country. It is a Great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time. I have been strongly opposed to that from the very beginning. People are now allowed to buy whatever they want – Gasoline Powered, Hybrids (which are doing very well), or New Technologies as they come about – No more EV Mandate."

