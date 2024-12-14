Around tens of thousands of people gathered at Umayyad Square in central Damascus and partied late into the evening, celebrating the moment several thought would never come - the exile of their brutal dictator Bashar al-Assad, CNN reported.

"I always thought that I am going to die, and my children are going to die, and many more generations will die and he will still be here. I thought it will never end,” Esraa Alsliman, a student, told the publication.

She added, "It’s like a dream. I wake up every day thinking it was a dream, even today I woke up thinking it was a dream".

Several families gathered with their children with flags painted on their cheeks. Women donning the conservative Muslim attire were seen celebrating next to those wearing trendy western clothes. Moreover, many people said that they had arrived from another country, just to witness the jubilations.

End of an atrocious rule

For around half a century, the Assad family had ruled Syria, with reports of mass-incarceration, torture, killings and atrocities against citizens.

After 13 years of rebellion and civil war in the country, the Assad regime came crashing down as revel fighters declared Damacus “liberated” in a video statement on state television on Sunday. They even prompted the dictator to flee to Russia, putting an end to his atrocious rule.

Meanwhile, Mohammed al-Bashir has been appointed Syria's new interim Prime Minister until March 1, 2025.



