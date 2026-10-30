FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Maddock Films Unveils Eetha Trailer, Shraddha Kapoor In Her Carrer Best Avatar

Maddock Films Unveils Eetha Trailer, Shraddha Kapoor In Her Carrer Best Avatar

IIFA Digital Awards 2026: Aryan Khan rules with The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Aditya Dhar's Baramulla bags maximum wins; winners list OUT

IIFA Digital Awards 2026: Aryan Khan rules with The Ba**ds of Bollywood

‘Kahan gaya woh?’: Abhijeet Sawant backs Bigg Boss 20’s Qazi, recalls post-Indian Idol taunts

‘Kahan gaya woh?’: Abhijeet Sawant backs Bigg Boss 20’s Qazi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

'It's Going To Get Wrapped Up Soon': Donald Trump says Iran war will end soon ahead of midterms

Trump says Iran war will get wrapped up soon ahead of Nov 3 midterms. US President seeks guarantee Iran never gets nuclear weapon, says no strike before polls.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 30, 2026, 06:11 PM IST

'It's Going To Get Wrapped Up Soon': Donald Trump says Iran war will end soon ahead of midterms
Donald Trump
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump, speaking ahead of November 3 midterm congressional elections, said on Friday he believed the war with Iran will end soon, but did not say how that would happen.

"It's going to get wrapped up soon," Trump said in an interview with Kansas City radio station KCMO. "We need a guarantee there'll never be a nuclear weapon."

Trump has said the US would not strike Iran before the elections.

Trump links Iran war to nuclear guarantee

In the radio interview, Trump reiterated his long-standing position that Iran must be prevented from acquiring a nuclear weapon. While he expressed confidence that the conflict would conclude in the near term, he offered no specific timeline, roadmap or details on diplomatic or military steps that could lead to its end.

The comments come at a sensitive political moment in the US, with the midterm congressional elections less than a week away. Control of both the House and Senate is at stake, and foreign policy, particularly the ongoing tensions with Iran, has emerged as a key issue on the campaign trail.

No strike before elections: Trump's earlier assurance

The President's latest remarks follow his earlier statement that the US would not strike Iran before the November 3 elections. The assurance was seen as an attempt to calm concerns about a potential escalation in the Middle East in the run-up to the polls.

The White House has not yet provided further clarification on what the President meant by the war being "wrapped up soon" or what kind of guarantee he is seeking regarding Iran's nuclear program.

Midterms context and Middle East tensions

Trump's interview with KCMO, a Kansas City-based radio station, is part of a broader media blitz ahead of the midterms. The administration has been facing questions about its Iran strategy, with critics seeking clarity on whether Washington is pursuing a diplomatic solution or considering further military action.

The conflict with Iran has been marked by heightened rhetoric, sanctions and regional military posturing over the past several months, with concerns about nuclear proliferation remaining at the centre of the dispute.

For now, the President's message is one of optimism that an end is near, coupled with a firm condition on Iran's nuclear ambitions

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Maddock Films Unveils Eetha Trailer, Shraddha Kapoor In Her Carrer Best Avatar
Maddock Films Unveils Eetha Trailer, Shraddha Kapoor In Her Carrer Best Avatar
'It's Going To Get Wrapped Up Soon': Donald Trump says Iran war will end soon ahead of midterms
Donald Trump says Iran war will end soon ahead of midterms
Will Rohit Sharma replace Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027? Report makes big claim
Will Rohit Sharma replace Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027?
Big relief for Tamil Nadu youth, Vijay govt announces age relaxation for jobs by 5 years
Big relief for Tamil Nadu youth, Vijay govt announces age relaxation
IIFA Digital Awards 2026: Aryan Khan rules with The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Aditya Dhar's Baramulla bags maximum wins; winners list OUT
IIFA Digital Awards 2026: Aryan Khan rules with The Ba**ds of Bollywood
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement