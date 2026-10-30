'It's Going To Get Wrapped Up Soon': Donald Trump says Iran war will end soon ahead of midterms

Trump says Iran war will get wrapped up soon ahead of Nov 3 midterms. US President seeks guarantee Iran never gets nuclear weapon, says no strike before polls.

US President Donald Trump, speaking ahead of November 3 midterm congressional elections, said on Friday he believed the war with Iran will end soon, but did not say how that would happen.

"It's going to get wrapped up soon," Trump said in an interview with Kansas City radio station KCMO. "We need a guarantee there'll never be a nuclear weapon."

Trump has said the US would not strike Iran before the elections.

Trump links Iran war to nuclear guarantee

In the radio interview, Trump reiterated his long-standing position that Iran must be prevented from acquiring a nuclear weapon. While he expressed confidence that the conflict would conclude in the near term, he offered no specific timeline, roadmap or details on diplomatic or military steps that could lead to its end.

The comments come at a sensitive political moment in the US, with the midterm congressional elections less than a week away. Control of both the House and Senate is at stake, and foreign policy, particularly the ongoing tensions with Iran, has emerged as a key issue on the campaign trail.

No strike before elections: Trump's earlier assurance

The President's latest remarks follow his earlier statement that the US would not strike Iran before the November 3 elections. The assurance was seen as an attempt to calm concerns about a potential escalation in the Middle East in the run-up to the polls.

The White House has not yet provided further clarification on what the President meant by the war being "wrapped up soon" or what kind of guarantee he is seeking regarding Iran's nuclear program.

Midterms context and Middle East tensions

Trump's interview with KCMO, a Kansas City-based radio station, is part of a broader media blitz ahead of the midterms. The administration has been facing questions about its Iran strategy, with critics seeking clarity on whether Washington is pursuing a diplomatic solution or considering further military action.

The conflict with Iran has been marked by heightened rhetoric, sanctions and regional military posturing over the past several months, with concerns about nuclear proliferation remaining at the centre of the dispute.

For now, the President's message is one of optimism that an end is near, coupled with a firm condition on Iran's nuclear ambitions