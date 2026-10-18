'It's Going To End Very Quickly': Donald Trump says US war with Iran to end soon, gas prices will drop

Donald Trump says US war with Iran will end very quickly and gas prices will drop, claims strikes knocked out Iran's nuclear capacity, at Kentucky campaign rally.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday expressed confidence that the ongoing war with Iran would end "very quickly", claiming that the conclusion of hostilities would bring down energy costs for American consumers.

Addressing a crowd of supporters during a campaign rally in Kentucky, Trump linked the outcome of the Middle East conflict directly to domestic gas prices, promising that fuel costs would plummet once operations conclude.

"It's going to end very quickly. When it ends, your gas prices are going to be lower than what they were before," Trump said.

"We beat the shit out of them"

During his speech, the President revisited previous military strikes against Iranian targets, framing the operations as a necessary preemptive action to neutralise Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

"You know, when I did the little excursion to the Islamic, the beautiful Islamic Republic of Iran, we beat the shit out of them. But when I did that excursion, we knocked out their nuclear capacity," Trump told the rally.

"They cannot have a nuclear weapon; they can't, because they'll use it," Trump added.

Iran responds, says US breached MoU

Meanwhile, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh stressed that ending hostilities across all fronts was essential to achieving lasting peace in the region.

According to the state-run IRNA news agency, Khatibzadeh said Iran remained committed to ending the Israeli war on Lebanon and had secured this objective in the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, which Iran and the United States signed in mid-June this year.

He charged that Washington and Tel Aviv had breached the Islamabad memorandum by launching strikes on Iran and Lebanon. Labelling the US war on Iran unlawful under international law, he said Tehran had withstood an existential war and would continue safeguarding its sovereignty.