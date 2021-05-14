'It's a great day': US President Joe Biden praises CDC's new guidelines on vaccinated people can go maskless

US president Joe Biden praised the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest guidelines on removing the requirement of masks for fully vaccinated people, but cautioned those not vaccinated to protect themselves unless they have reached the finish line.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said: 'Just a few hours ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- the CDC -- announced that they are no longer recommending that fully vaccinated people need to wear masks. This recommendation holds true whether you are inside or outside. I think it's a great milestone. A great day. It's been made possible by the extraordinary success we've had in vaccinating so many Americans so quickly."

"Over these past 114 days, our vaccination program has led the world. And that's due to the incredible hard work of so many people: the scientists and researchers; the drug companies; the National Guard; the U.S. military; FEMA; the nation's governors, doctors, nurses, pharmacists -- everyone who has moved Heaven and Earth to get as many shots into arms of as many Americans as possible," he further said.

Biden further said that "a day will come when the memory of the loved one you lost will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye".

For those people who have not been vaccinated, the US President said that they still need to wear a mask. "Look, we've gotten this far; please protect yourself until you get to the finish line. Because as great as this announcement is today, we don't want to let up. We all know how tough this virus has been. The safest thing for the country is for everyone to get vaccinated," he said.

The CDC on Wednesday announced that people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need their masks indoors and outdoors.

In a guideline on its website, the CDC said that if people are fully vaccinated, they can resume their activities without any further restrictions prior to the pandemic. According to The Hill, this update comes as the agency has been criticised for being too slow to react to changing science, overly cautious and even contradictory in its recommendations to the public.