Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor, who made his debut in Oscar-winning film, then had several flops, one OTT show changed his career, he is...

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: Who is Shambhavi Chaudhary, India's youngest MP? Check her education, family and net worth

Meet actor who worked as tailor, freelance writer, has been active in films from 90s, became star at 47, earns...

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to pick family seat Rae Bareli over Wayanad: Sources

‘It is premature to…’: Pakistan on not congratulating PM Modi after winning Lok Sabha Elections

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor, who made his debut in Oscar-winning film, then had several flops, one OTT show changed his career, he is...

Janhvi Kapoor is carving a niche for herself in Bollywood, Mr & Mrs Mahi's success is proof | Opinion

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: Who is Shambhavi Chaudhary, India's youngest MP? Check her education, family and net worth

Monuments planned by Mughal kings that were never constructed

6 most awaited pan-India films

8 warning signs and symptoms of sleep apnea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

India Vs Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh And Navjot Singh Sidhu React On IND Vs PAK Clash In T20 WC 2024

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Updates: Leaders Of 7 Neighboring Nations Will Grace PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

NZ Vs AFG Highlights: Another Upset In T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan Beat New Zealand By 84 Runs

Janhvi Kapoor is carving a niche for herself in Bollywood, Mr & Mrs Mahi's success is proof | Opinion

Meet actor, who made his debut in Oscar-winning film, then had several flops, one OTT show changed his career, he is...

Meet actor who worked as tailor, freelance writer, has been active in films from 90s, became star at 47, earns...

HomeWorld

World

‘It is premature to…’: Pakistan on not congratulating PM Modi after winning Lok Sabha Elections

When asked if Pakistan congratulated Modi on winning elections, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said it is the right of the Indian citizens to decide about their own leadership.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 03:45 PM IST

‘It is premature to…’: Pakistan on not congratulating PM Modi after winning Lok Sabha Elections
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Narendra Modi is set to take oath as Prime Minister of India for a record third time on Sunday (June 9). Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, India’s neighbouring nation Pakistan revealed the reason behind not congratulating Modi for winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Pakistan on Friday said it desired "cooperative ties" with all its neighbours, including India. The country also looks forward to resolve disputes through talks.

    When asked if Pakistan congratulated Modi on winning the elections, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said it is the right of the Indian citizens to decide about their own leadership. 

    "We do not have any comments on their electoral process," Baloch said, further adding that since the new government is yet to be officially formed, it is "premature" to discuss about congratulating Modi.

    In an effort to maintain relations between both nations, Baloch claims that Pakistan always seeks to resolve any issues with India through constructive dialogue.

    "Pakistan has always desired cooperative relations with all its neighbours including India. We have consistently advocated constructive dialogue and engagement to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir," she further said.

    India's Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier mentioned that India "never closed doors to talking to Pakistan" but the terrorism issue needs to be "fair, square at the centre of the conversation".

    "We have never closed our doors on talking with Pakistan. The question is what to talk about ... If some guy has that many terrorist camps ... that should be the central part of the conversation," Jaishankar said.

    Results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were declared on Tuesday (June 4). BJP-led NDA secures absolute majority in Lok Sabha elections by winning 292 seats. BJP emerged as the single largest party with 240 seats.

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Farida Jalal comes out in support of Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal amid trolling: ‘I don’t think her character…’

    This film was made in Rs 6 crore, had no songs, was shot in a house, became superhit, revived horror genre, earned..

    First edition of Ms Senior Pageant India hosted by Peach events captivates audience

    Narendra Modi or Manmohan Singh: Which PM did Sensex give the highest returns?

    Case Study: Moral Implications of the Modern Warfare in Gaza

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement