‘It could help India’: Rubio defends US ties with Pakistan despite terror concerns

In a recent interview, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained why Washington cannot afford to cut ties with Pakistan, even as concerns over terrorism persist. Here's what he said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is currently in Mumbai and is set to visit Jamnagar during his India visit. (Screengrab from interview)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has defended Washington’s continued engagement with Pakistan, saying that maintaining diplomatic relations could give America a chance to discourage actions that concern India. In a interview with Network18, Rubio defended the logic behind maintaining diplomatic channels with Pakistan, asserting the country's nuclear arsenal and geographical importance.

Rubio defends US ties with Pakistan, cites India’s concerns

''We're against terrorism anywhere in the world. We're against anybody who sponsors terrorism. And I think, in a way, it could be a positive thing because if we have a relationship and we can speak to them, it could perhaps help us. It perhaps puts us in a position to help discourage the kinds of things that India is worried about,'' Rubio said.

He also talked about his departmental responsibilities and the role the Secretary of State requires for the wider international agenda of the US, he added, ''In my new role, I'm no longer a senator. I'm the Secretary of State. I have to manage the foreign policy of the United States, and that does require us to have relationships with countries, including those that we may have some disagreements with.''

Why the US says it needs ties with Pakistan

''In the case of Pakistan, it's a country that we have to have a relationship with. It's a country that possesses nuclear weapons. It's a country that, from a geographic standpoint, we need to be able to interact with them in much the same way as the government of India has to have and has a relationship and meets with leaders from Iran. These are difficult things to balance, but they have to be part of our foreign policy,'' he added.

Rubio hints at India-US trade deal in coming weeks

In the same interview, Rubio also talked about the pending trade deal between India and the US, hinting at its finalisation. ''I'm not personally negotiating it, it's done through our trade representative, but I know, and I've been very involved in watching it happen, that it is something we anticipate seeing in a matter of weeks, not months,'' the SecState said.

Meanwhile, Marco Rubio is also set to visit Gujarat's Jamnagar during his India visit, where he would visit the oil refinery of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries. For those unversed, Reliance Industries is set to build a massive oil refinery in the state of Texas in the United States.