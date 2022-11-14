Search icon
Istanbul bomb: CCTV captures harrowing moments of explosion in Istiklal street, watch video

Investigation is being carried out to find out the reason behind the explosion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 03:01 PM IST

In Istanbul, Turkey, there was a deadly blast that claimed many lives. The explosion happened on Istanbul's well-known Istiklal shopping street.

The bomb caused several injuries to numerous people. As of now, six people have died as a result of the explosion in Istanbul. The number of those injured in the explosion has increased to 81.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told the media that, "We have currently lost 6 persons, 4 of whom consumed food on the scene. Our condolences go out to their loved ones and may God rest their souls. In addition, 81 people were hurt, and two of them are in serious condition."

Reports state that a female attacker carried out the bombing.

The explosion's origin is still unknown. Investigation is being carried out to find out the reason behind the explosion. 

According to the most recent investigations, the vice president of Turkey, Fuat Oktay, also told the media that, "we think it was an act of terrorism that occured at this intersection as a result of the detonation of a bomb by an attacker, whom we considered to be a woman."

It is being speculated that it was a terrorist attack.  A suspect connected to the blast has been detained by police in the interim.

(With inputs from Reuters)

