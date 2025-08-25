Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital kill 20 people, including 5 journalists

Israel’s military confirmed it had struck targets in the area of the hospital. It said it would conduct an investigation into the incident.

Israel hit southern Gaza’s main hospital with a double missile strike Monday, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists, reports suggest. The first strike hit the top floor of one of the buildings at Nasser Hospital. Minutes later, as journalists and rescue workers in orange vests rushed up an external staircase to the scene, a second missile hit in the same spot, said Dr. Ahmed al-Farra, head of Nasser’s paediatrics department. Among those killed was 33-year-old Mariam Dagga, a visual journalist who had worked for The Associated Press. Al Jazeera and Reuters also confirmed their journalists and freelancers were among those killed.

What Israel’s military said

Israel’s military confirmed it had struck targets in the area of the hospital. It said it would conduct an investigation into the incident and that 'regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such'. It was the latest in multiple Israeli attacks on hospitals throughout the war. Hospitals have been overwhelmed by war-wounded and now by increasing numbers of malnourished as parts of Gaza slide into famine.

READ | Pakistan secures Rs 35901855000 package from ADB to unlock billions in Reko Diq project, it relates to...

Israel urges health officials to evacuate patients

The strike came four days after Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military's Arabic spokesperson, urged health officials to evacuate patients from northern Gaza to facilities in the south ahead of Israel's offensive in Gaza City. In addition to those killed at Nasser Hospital, hospital officials in northern Gaza also reported deaths from strikes and gunfire along the route to aid sites.

(With inputs from AP)