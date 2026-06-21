Israeli strikes in Gaza kill six, including journalist, Army calls him 'Hamas terrorist'

At least six Palestinians, including two children and Al Jazeera cameraman Ahmed Wishah, were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza on Saturday, according to health officials.

At least six Palestinians, including two children and an Al Jazeera cameraman, were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Saturday, according to Palestinian health officials.

The deadliest strike occurred around 2 a.m. when an apartment building in Gaza City was hit. Rescue workers pulled bodies from the rubble as family members searched through the debris. Among those killed were sisters Zina, 4, and Lana, 14. Their bodies were taken to Shifa Hospital, where grieving relatives gathered.

Mohammad Safadi, the girls' cousin, said he was injured in the attack, while his wife was also wounded. "I was sitting at home. The rocket fell on us without any warning," Safadi said. Questioning the effectiveness of the ceasefire, he added, 'We are civilians. I never held a weapon.'

The Israeli military said it was reviewing the incident.

More fatal strikes reported across Gaza

Later on Saturday, three additional Israeli strikes killed four more people and injured at least a dozen others.

One strike hit a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing three people. Among the victims was Al Jazeera cameraman Ahmed Wishah, according to Al-Aqsa Hospital. The broadcaster later confirmed his death.

Wishah's brother, Mohamed Wishah, who also worked as an Al Jazeera correspondent, was killed in an Israeli strike in April.

Another attack targeted a group of people in the crowded tent camp of Muwasi in southern Gaza, killing one person and wounding eight others, according to Nasser Hospital. A third strike in Gaza City injured at least four people, hospital officials said.

Israel says cameraman was Hamas operative

The Israeli military said Ahmed Wishah was killed in what it described as a 'precise strike.' It alleged that he was a member of Hamas' military wing and posed a threat to Israeli forces operating in the area.

Al Jazeera has not publicly commented on the allegation. Israel says its military operations are aimed at Hamas and other armed groups. According to Israeli officials, five Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire came into effect.

Ceasefire fails to end violence

Although a ceasefire agreement was reached in October between Israel and Hamas, violence has continued across Gaza, with near-daily Israeli strikes reported by Palestinian authorities. Gaza's Health Ministry says more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed since the truce began.

War death toll continues to rise

The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants launched an attack on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

Since then, Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The ministry, which operates under the Hamas-run government, is staffed by medical professionals and maintains casualty records that are widely cited by United Nations agencies and international observers. It does not distinguish between civilians and militants in its death toll but says women and children account for roughly half of those killed.