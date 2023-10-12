Headlines

Bihar train accident: 4 dead, over 50 injured after Northeast Express derails near Buxar

Pitru Paksh Amavasya 2023: Date, time, significance and tarpan vidhi

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in these states, detailed forecast here

Israeli special forces unit preparing to rescue hostages stranded in Gaza amid Hamas conflict: Report

Bigg Boss 17: This popular contestant from Lock Upp will participate in Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bihar train accident: 4 dead, over 50 injured after Northeast Express derails near Buxar

Pitru Paksh Amavasya 2023: Date, time, significance and tarpan vidhi

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in these states, detailed forecast here

7 Bollywood actors who did a film for free

7 Benefits of sleeping early for students

Top 10 Indian cities with highest number of super-rich residents

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Israel Gaza War: Gaza faces ‘humanitarian catastrophe,’ no electricity as sole power plant stops working

Konkona Sen Sharma on Mumbai Diaries S2: 'OTT has given chance to actors who...'

Israel Gaza War Ground Report : Death toll rises, shelling continues as Israeli pounded Gaza

Bigg Boss 17: This popular contestant from Lock Upp will participate in Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

Kangana Ranaut shares 'fan moment' with Dale Steyn, promotes Tejas at India vs Afganistan World Cup pre-match

'You are the toughest': Shah Rukh Khan pens heartfelt note on Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday, says 'keep inspiring us'

HomeWorld

World

Israeli special forces unit preparing to rescue hostages stranded in Gaza amid Hamas conflict: Report

Commanders of the Hamas military group claim they are holding at least 130 people, including non-Israelis, as human shields to deter Israeli attacks.

article-main
Latest News

IANS

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 06:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Soldiers from a celebrated Israeli special forces unit are readying to rescue hostages shifted to Gaza, reports said. The Sayeret Matkal, modelled on the British Special Air Service (SAS) regiment, has been placed on standby due to its expertise in hostage recovery, according to the Telegraph UK.

Its commandos were involved in previous Israeli rescue missions, including the famous 1976 Entebbe airport raid in Uganda, when its troops saved 100 Israelis from Palestinian terrorists, 9News reported. But even with the Sayaret Matkal's elite soldiers and the Yamam special forces unit of Israel's national police to call on, bringing home the hostages safely is an extremely risky task.

Commanders of the Hamas military group claim they are holding at least 130 people, including non-Israelis, as human shields to deter Israeli attacks. It is believed the locations of the hostages include tunnels and apartment buildings as well as military bases, 9News reported.

One glimmer of hope for Israel's government is that the large number of hostages means leaks about where they are being held will be likely, according to experts. The locations of some of them may even be known by Israel. But even with this information, casualties appear unavoidable, 9News reported.

"When you have 100 to 130 hostages, it's not easy to hide them. I believe we will find information about the locations," Avner Avraham, a former officer with Israel's Mossad intelligence service, said. "But it's very complicated, very difficult. It will take time and we will lose people, unfortunately."

One scenario for a potential rescue mission is special forces units hunting the hostages and their captors, while Israel diverts Hamas' focus with a major ground invasion using conventional troops, 9News reported.

"The operations that we're going to see in Israel in my opinion will be conducted via the smokescreen which will be connected to the major offensive Israel is preparing for right now," Aaron Cohen, an Israeli special forces expert, told Fox News in the US.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut says Tejas will 'shed light on unfounded accusations' against armed forces: 'Before making allegations...

Akshay Kumar says nobody would leave chance to interview Prime Minister, reacts to claims of promoting BJP in his films

'Need support of India and...': Israeli envoy on action against Hamas

Malayalam actress Divya Prabha alleges drunk passenger harassed her on Air India flight, Kerala police files FIR

Meet star who went from earning Rs 500 to Rs 200 crore per film, gave 25 hits before 30, once India's highest-paid actor

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE