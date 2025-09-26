Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Israeli PM Netanyahu issues BIG statement on Gaza at UNGA: 'We must finish the...'

Speaking at the 80th UNGA in New York, Netanyahu slammed Western countries for recognising a Palestinian state. He said: "Your disgraceful decision will encourage terrorism against Jews, and against innocent people everywhere." Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 10:15 PM IST

Israeli PM Netanyahu issues BIG statement on Gaza at UNGA: 'We must finish the...'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday delivered a speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), attempting to justify his country's actions in Gaza. He also denounced the Western countries that have announced recognition of a Palestinian state in recent days, calling it a "disgraceful" decision. The 75-year-old Israeli leader went on to say that Israel "must finish the job" against the militant group Hamas in Gaza.

What did Netanyahu say at UNGA?

Speaking at the 80th UNGA in New York, United States, Netanyahu slammed Western countries for recognising a Palestinian state. He said: "Your disgraceful decision will encourage terrorism against Jews, and against innocent people everywhere." He added: "Western leaders may have buckled under the pressure. And I guarantee you one thing - Israel won't." Addressing the Israelis held captive by Hamas, he said: "We have not forgotten you, not even for a second...We will not rest until we bring all of you home."

How did Netanyahu address accusations against him?

In the speech, Netanyahu denied that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, as established by a UN inquiry report and echoed by experts around the world. "Would a country committing genocide plead with the civilian population it is supposedly targeting to get out of harm’s way?" he questioned. He also refuted that Israel was deliberately starving the population of Gaza, blaming the Hamas for stealing aid and selling it to finance its military. Netanyahu had ordered a large-scale military campaign into Gaza after Hamas' surprise attack in October 2023, when at least 1,139 Israelis were killed and many others were taken hostage. In Gaza, more than 65,000 people have been killed, according to local health authorities, and the war has triggered a famine in the territory.

