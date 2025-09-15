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Israeli PM Netanyahu clears direct talks with Lebanon, likely to take place next week

The developments come as a fragile ceasefire pact between the United States and Iran hangs in the balance, with the Islamic republic saying that the truce also includes a halt on Israeli military offensive in Lebanon.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 12:10 AM IST

Israeli PM Netanyahu clears direct talks with Lebanon, likely to take place next week
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cleared the opening of direct talks with Lebanon, as tensions persist along the border despite a two-week ceasefire deal in place to halt the hostilities in West Asia. According to a statement shared by the Prime Minister's Office on social media, Netanyahu said that the decision followed repeated requests from Lebanon to begin talks amid continued strikes by the Israeli military on the country.

"In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed at the Government meeting yesterday to open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible," the statement read. Netanyahu added that the proposed talks would focus on the disarming of the Hezbollah and the establishment of peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon. The statement also noted that Israel "appreciates the call" made by the Lebanese prime minister to demilitarise Beirut, signaling a possible shift in diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has said that a ceasefire with Israel remains the only viable solution to the ongoing situation in the country, noting that the ceasefire proposal and the initiation of direct talks with Israel have already begun and have so far received a "positive response", Al Jazeera reported. "The only solution to the current situation in Lebanon is to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon," he said, as per the report.

The developments come as a fragile ceasefire pact between the United States and Iran hangs in the balance, with the Islamic republic saying that the truce also includes a halt on Israeli military offensive in Lebanon. However, both the US and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon -- a flashpoint that has further complicated diplomatic efforts and heightened the risk of the truce's collapse.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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