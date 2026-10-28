Israeli President pushes for government formation, says 'avoid another election'

Netanyahu's camp has 53 seats, while former army chief Gadi Eisenkot-led opposition alliance has 48.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has called upon political parties to make efforts to form a government and avert another election, after Wednesday's inconclusive polls left rival camps short of majority.

“We need to do everything, certainly after yesterday, so as not to hold another election. So I expect everyone who comes here to come here with an open mind,” Herzog said during a gathering at his residence, Al Jazeera reported.

As per latest figures from Israel's Ynet news, PM Benjamin Netanyahu's camp has secured 53 seats, opposition alliance led by former army chief Gadi Eisenkot has 48, and Arab-led parties have 19 seats. Neither of the two major blocs has the 61 seats needed to command a majority in the 120-member Knesset.

Counting is yet to be completed. Over 480,000 special double-envelope votes - covering ballots cast by soldiers and other voters outside their allotted polling stations - are still to be counted, which could shift the seat distribution. According to Israel's Central Elections Committee, counting could go on till Friday. Herzog said he will receive the official results next week and initiate the consultation process for forming the next government, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Herzog will consult party representatives after the official results are out, before tasking the lawmaker he considers most likely to form a government with building a coalition.

The nominee will have 28 days to form a government, with an additional 14 days if needed. If unsuccessful, another lawmaker may be given the opportunity. If no candidate can secure adequate support, Israel could see another election.

Among the Arab-led parties are the Joint List and Ra’am headed by Mansour Abbas. Both have indicated they could support a government led by Eisenkot in some form, but have not committed to joining a coalition, as reported by HT.

While the Joint List has offered a "safety net" for any government that replaces Netanyahu, suggesting outside support without joining the coalition, Ra'am has indicated openness to working with Eisenkot's bloc. Netanyahu has ruled out seeking support from Arab-led parties.

One possible outcome is Eisenkot leading a minority government, with Arab-led parties extending support from outside or abstaining in a parliamentary vote.

The other possibility is a national unity government of Netanyahu's Likud and Eisenkot's opposition alliance. Such an arrangement would need both sides to reach an agreement despite their competing claims over leadership.

It could require Netanyahu to break away from his far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies, who have been important partners in his previous governments. This includes parties of far-right politicians Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, and ultra-Orthodox parties that oppose withdrawing military service exemptions for many men from their communities.

A unity arrangement would also encounter opposition from leaders who campaigned to oust Netanyahu.

If parties fail to agree on a coalition, Netanyahu would stay on as caretaker prime minister during negotiations and till a new government assumes office or another election is called.

Israel has witnessed repeated elections in recent years because parties could not secure a workable majority.