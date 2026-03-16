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Israeli PM Netanyahu shares fresh video after AI chatbot Grok questions authenticity of 'cafe' footage, watch

This follows a previous video of Netanyahu sipping coffee and showing his five fingers. Watch below

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ANI

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 09:53 PM IST

Israeli PM Netanyahu shares fresh video after AI chatbot Grok questions authenticity of 'cafe' footage, watch
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday released yet another video of himself interacting with people amid death rumours circulating on social media.

This follows a previous video of Netanyahu sipping coffee and showing his five fingers.

"Sticking to the guidelines and winning together >>" Netanyahu captioned the video.

Dismissing viral claims regarding the health and status of Netanyahu, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has confirmed the leader is "very much alive" and clarified that recent footage of him is authentic.

The Ambassador addressed the viral social media rumours, asserting that a recent video of the Prime Minister at a cafe is genuine and was not created using artificial intelligence.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu is alive. I saw him personally when I was in Israel more than once. This video at the cafe is not AI-fabricated. There is a lot of disinformation," he said.Netanyahu on Sunday debunked the rumours of his assassination, following a surge of social media posts suggesting his demise.

In a post on X, he posted a video drinking coffee and showing his five fingers after Iran's social media accounts claimed he was dead and his old video showed was AI-generated, showed him with six fingers.

Netanyahu captioned the video as, "They say I'm what? Watch >>"

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu's office confirmed that he is "fine".

The clarification was issued after a correspondent from the Anadolu Agency questioned his office regarding widespread claims on digital platforms that "Netanyahu has been assassinated." In a direct response, Netanyahu's office dismissed the reports, stating, "These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine."

The rumours gained momentum after the Israeli PM posted a video of a press conference on Friday discussing the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Some social media users alleged that the footage was AI-generated, claiming to have identified six fingers on the Prime Minister's right hand.

Specifically, viewers pointed to a moment at the 0:35 mark where Netanyahu raises his hands, asserting that visible extra flesh near his little finger was a 'Classic AI finger glitch'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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