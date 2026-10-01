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Netanyahu lauds Indian pilot who was stabbed in cockpit but saved 174 people on Flydubai flight; Here's what happened

In a statement shared on X, Prime Minister Netanyahu hailed the pilot's resilience and presence of mind under life-threatening circumstances. He further noted that Machchhar's courage ensured the survival of everyone on board, including several Israeli citizens.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 01, 2026, 07:08 AM IST

Netanyahu lauds Indian pilot who was stabbed in cockpit but saved 174 people on Flydubai flight; Here's what happened
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Captain Smit Machchhar (File Photo/ANI)
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (local time) commended Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his "extraordinary bravery" after the Dubai-based Indian pilot’s heroics saved the day aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, amid an altercation between the two pilots in the cockpit while the other one allegedly attempted to crash the plane, Israel’s i24 News reported.

The pilot fought back despite being stabbed mid-flight, successfully preventing a catastrophic aviation disaster and saving 174 lives.

Isralie PM Netanyahu hails Indian pilot

In a statement shared on X, Prime Minister Netanyahu hailed the pilot's resilience and presence of mind under life-threatening circumstances. He further noted that Machchhar's courage ensured the survival of everyone on board, including several Israeli citizens.

"My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery. Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster. He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. I wish Captain Machchhar a speedy and full recovery. He is a true hero," Netanyahu posted.

What exactly happened?

The flight was diverted to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, as the aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv issued an “unlawful interference” signal, according to The Times of Israel. The Indian national reportedly got into the altercation to prevent an alleged attempt to crash the plane.

The flight initially transmitted squawk code 7700, an international emergency signal, before sending code 7500, which indicates a hijacking or unlawful interference, according to flight-tracking data cited by The Times of Israel. The 7500 signal prompted Israeli Air Force fighter jets to scramble toward the aircraft. However, hijacking was later ruled out by Israeli authorities.

The flight was eventually landed safely by passengers in civilian clothes.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that Machchhar is receiving medical care and that Indian authorities are closely monitoring his recovery.

Health update of Captain Smit Machchhar

"Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have been following the health condition of Mr Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of Flydubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk today. He is admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and is receiving necessary medical attention. A full update on his health is awaited but he is reported to be in stable condition," the Embassy of India in Riyadh posted on X.

The embassy further added, "We hope that he recovers from his injuries at the earliest. We are in touch with his family and assure them that we will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his well-being."

Who is Captain Smit Machchhar

Captain Machchhar is a seasoned pilot who currently flies as a direct-entry Captain with UAE-based carrier Flydubai.

A veteran in the cockpit, Captain Machchhar brings over 13 years of commercial aviation experience, with an impressive log of 9,750 total flying hours, predominantly operating Boeing 737 (B737) aircraft.Prior to joining Flydubai, he had a distinguished 11-year tenure with an Indian airline, where he served as a Line Training Captain.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Captain Machchhar has over 13 years of experience flying commercially on the Boeing 737 fleet. He has worked extensively as a line training captain and has logged over 9,750 flying hours.

He joined SpiceJet in 2011 and served in multiple roles at the low-cost carrier, including as a line training captain and senior commander, before quitting in June 2022 to join flydubai as a direct entry captain.

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