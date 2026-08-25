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Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Iran tried to assassinate his son amid debate over family security

Netanyahu claimed Iran had tried to assassinate one of his sons, though he did not reveal which son was targeted. Check details here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 02:16 PM IST

Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Iran tried to assassinate his son amid debate over family security
Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Iran tried to assassinate his son amid debate over family security (X/PMO)
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iran had tried to assassinate one of his two sons. Calling it "quite unbelievable," Netanyahu said Iran had targeted one of his sons; however, he refrained from divulging details about which son. His statement came amid an unusual agreement with Shin Bet to extend security for his sons, Yair and Avner, and his wife Sara.

Netanyahu claims Iran targeted one of his sons

According to Channel 12, the alleged attempt took place at a time when Yair Netanyahu was not in Israel, but did not specify that Yair was the target.

It is being reported that the matter had been under censorship for several months and was only known to the Israeli security establishment. “Here is something quite unbelievable… Iran targeted one of my sons. Iran tried to kill, to murder one of my sons. So the security they get is not a luxury,” Netanyahu told the pro-government Channel 14 in a phone interview. "Without security, the would-be assassins would succeed," added Netanyahu, as cited by Times of Israel. 

The Ministerial Committee approved lifetime security protection for Netanyahu's family by the Shin Bet domestic security agency. The approval came in March 2023 after hundreds of anti-government protesters massed outside a Tel Aviv hair salon while Sara was inside, leading her to claim that she had feared her life was in danger.

While his wife, Sara, will be protected for the duration of her husband’s life, the prime minister’s sons will be protected for five years, even if he leaves office.  According to Kan, the annual cost of securing the Netanyahu family is estimated at 12 million shekels (nearly 4 million U.S. dollars).

About Netanyahu's sons

Netanyahu has two sons, Yair and Avner, who are frequently the focus of public attention. Yair is the older son of Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu, who works as a political activist and podcaster with hardline right-wing views. He has lived in Miami, Florida, since 2024, remaining under state protection.  Avner, Netanyahu's younger son, has lived most of his life inside Israel.

Meanwhile, the security coverage granted to Netanyahu's sons has long been criticised as excessive, given that he generally lives abroad. There have also been reports about Yair's extravagant apartment complex in Miami, Florida, with a chauffeur and a pair of bodyguards from the Shin Bet’s elite Unit 730, costing the state an estimated NIS 200,000 ($55,000) a month. 

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