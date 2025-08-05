Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu takes BIG step to rescue hostages in Gaza, to direct military on...; fires attorney general as pressure mounts

Israel's decision is crucial in the nearly 10-month war, as its military already controls 75% of the territory. The new plan will seize the remaining areas of Gaza, including zones where hostages are believed to be held.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed the military to fully occupy the Gaza Strip to release the hostages, according to reports in Israeli media. PM Netanyahu ordered the military to meet three state war objectives, that is to defeat Hamas, release hostages and take over Gaza.

“Later this week, I will instruct the IDF on how to achieve the three war objectives we have set,” Netanyahu told his cabinet as according to Israeli media reports. The decision is crucial in the nearly 10-month war, as its military already controls 75% of the territory. The new plan will seize the remaining areas of Gaza, including zones where hostages are believed to be held.



Netanyahu eyes complete Gaza takeover

Amid the war with Gaza, Israel’s cabinet has also voted to dismiss the attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, the chief prosecutor in Netanyahu’s corruption case. The move is significant as it marks Netanyahu’s years-long effort to exert influence on the legal system. However, opposition party Yesh Atid and watchdog group Movement for Quality Government filed petitions to block the move. In response, Supreme Court Deputy President Noam Sohlberg ordered a temporary freeze on the decision.

Recently, Hamas and Islamic Jihad released heartwrenching videos showing Israeli hostages Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David in adverse conditions. To this, Netanyahu responded, "When I see these, I understand exactly what Hamas wants. They do not want a deal. They want to break us using these videos of horror" in a Sunday televised address.

The emotional hostage footage sparked Israelis to protest, demanding an immediate ceasefire deal. Netanyahu met with the International Committee of the Red Cross, requesting them to deliver food and medicine to hostages; however, Hamas refused to allow it.



Netanyahu on huge pressure amid hostage situation

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is facing intense pressure from hostage families and hundreds of ex-defence and intelligence leaders, as they're urging US President Donald Trump to intervene. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum criticised Netanyahu, saying he's "leading Israel and the hostages to ruin" and that expanding the war puts the hostages' lives at even greater risk.

On the other hand, Gaza is reeling under the worst humanitarian crisis. The UN estimates nearly 1,400 Palestinians have been killed trying to access aid since May, though Israel claimed they only fired warning shots to control crowds. Israel has partially relaxed restrictions, but conditions remain tense for 2 million Palestinians in Gaza.

The Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, with Hamas attacking southern Israel, claiming the lives of 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Ever since then, Israel's offensive has resulted in the deaths of over 60,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials. Currently, Israeli officials claim that 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with only 20 believed to be alive.