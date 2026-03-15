Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu takes a jibe at death rumours, says, 'They say I'm what?'; Watch

The rumors had been circulating, with some speculation that a tweet from Netanyahu's account confirming his safety had been deleted, but fact-checkers and AI chatbot Grok confirmed no such deletion took place.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has released a video on social media platform X, showing him enjoying a cup of coffee amidst viral death rumors. In the short video, Netanyahu said, "I am dead for coffee....." The prime minister's office had earlier labeled these reports as "fake news," telling Turkish news agency Anadolu Ajansı that "The Prime Minister is fine."

The rumors had been circulating, with some speculation that a tweet from Netanyahu's account confirming his safety had been deleted, but fact-checkers and AI chatbot Grok confirmed no such deletion took place.

אומרים שאני מה? צפו >> pic.twitter.com/ijHPkM3ZHZ — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) March 15, 2026

Fact-checking amid tensions

Grok, X's AI chatbot, clarified that the extra finger in the video was a visual illusion and not evidence of manipulated video. It also debunked claims circulating on social media and Iranian media that Netanyahu had died.

The rumors were further amplified when Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, did not post on X for several days, leading some to suggest a family tragedy, but there is no evidence linking his absence to any harm to the Prime Minister. The Israeli PM's office reaffirmed that Netanyahu is safe and continuing his duties.

Iran's Threats Against Netanyahu

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has issued a stark warning against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing him as a "child‑killing criminal" and saying if he is still alive, they will "continue to pursue and kill him with full force."

This statement comes amid the ongoing US‑Israel‑Iran war, which began with joint US-Israeli strikes in Iran, resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated by targeting US bases and striking cities including Tel Aviv and US-linked installations across the Middle East.

Escalating tensions in the region

The conflict has led to escalating tensions in the region, with Iran launching attacks on Israel and US bases in Gulf countries. Despite US President Donald Trump claiming that Iran has been "completely decimated" and suggesting the war is nearing an end, hostilities continue across the region, keeping tensions high. The situation remains volatile, with both sides exchanging sharp rhetoric and military threats