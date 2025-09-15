FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu married thrice, family name was 'Mileikowsky', came from Poland, know all about his roots

Sahibzada Farhan excluded from The Hundred 2026 Auction: Check full list of shortlisted Pakistani players

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Family: Meet Iran's late supreme leader's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh and his six children

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Family: Meet Iran's late supreme leader's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh and his six children

World

WORLD

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu married thrice, family name was ‘Mileikowsky’, came from Poland, know all about his roots

As the US-Israel attack on Iran continues its third day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Beit Shemesh in Jerusalem, the site of an Iranian attack. The PM traces his roots to Poland where his grandfather was a Zionist writer and father an activist.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 03, 2026, 12:15 AM IST

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu married thrice, family name was ‘Mileikowsky’, came from Poland, know all about his roots
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's family originally hails from Poland
As the US-Israel attack on Iran continues its third day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose office was reportedly attacked by Iranian forces on Monday, visited the site of an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, west of Jerusalem, confirming his safety amid the reported attack.  

The Israeli PM has been highly influenced by his father, Benzion Netanyahu, which helped shape the outlook of his son. Benzion was a prominent Zionist activist, a historian and scholar of Jewish history who was part of the Revisionist Zionist movement. Born in 1910 in Poland’s Warsaw, Benzion was the son of a hardline Zionist rabbi and Zionist writer, Nathan Mileikowsky, and changed the family name to Netanyahu, meaning “God-given”.  

By replacing their Polish surname “Mileikowsky” with the Hebrew name “Netanyahu,” the family signaled a stronger alignment with Zionist ideals, reflecting Benzion’s firm nationalist beliefs. 

Benzion’s family then shifted to Jerusalem, where he attended boarding school and earned a master’s degree in history at Jerusalem’s Hebrew University. In the 1930s Netanyahu became an important voice in Revisionist Zionism, advocating a Greater Israel that would include present day Jordan. As Benzion travelled many times to the US after staying there for some years and returning to Jerusalem in 1948, Benjamin Netanyahu spent a significant part of his childhood and teenage years in the United States. 

Benzion extensively advocated for the creation of Israel aligned with the Revisionist vision in the United States but later had to accept the borders defined by the 1947 UN Partition Plan. 

All of Benzion’s three sons served in Israeli elite special forces with the eldest, Yoni, dying in Entebbe in 1976 during a mission he led for rescuing 100 hostages from Idi Amin’s Uganda. 

When Benjamin first became prime minister in 1996, many saw his aggressive attitudes similar to his father’s approach.   

Netanyahu married thrice with his third and current wife Sara Netanyau being the mother of their two sons, Yair and Avner Netanyahu. He married his first wife, Miriam Weizmann, while studying in the US, but their relationship ended after a few years. He then married, Fleur Cates, a British, in 1981 who converted to Judaism before their marriage. They got divorced in 1984. Benjamin and Sara married in 1991.  

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu married thrice, family name was 'Mileikowsky', came from Poland, know all about his roots
