Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a strong warning to Hamas, threatening to "open the gates of hell" if all remaining hostages are not released. Speaking after a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Netanyahu emphasised that Israel and the US are working closely together on a common strategy for Gaza.

“We can’t always share the details of this strategy with the public,” Netanyahu said. “But if all our hostages are not released, the gates of hell will surely open.”

The warning comes amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations. Last week, former US President Donald Trump urged Israel to end its ceasefire with Hamas if the hostages were not freed. Although Hamas initially delayed a planned release, the group later freed three hostages in accordance with the original agreement.

Following this, the US government stated that it would support any decision Israel makes regarding the next steps. Netanyahu has since sent negotiators to Cairo for further talks, and Israel’s security cabinet is set to meet to discuss the situation.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff expressed optimism about moving to the second phase of the ceasefire deal, which could include the release of Israeli soldiers and an end to the war. However, he noted that any long-term agreement would require Hamas to no longer be in control of Gaza.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu reaffirmed his support for Trump’s vision for Gaza’s future, which includes relocating Gazans to Egypt and Jordan while the US funds redevelopment efforts. This plan has been widely rejected by Arab nations.

Secretary of State Rubio, who is on his first official Middle East tour, is expected to discuss the issue in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Rubio stated that Hamas “must be eliminated” because its presence prevents peace. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also confirmed that Israel and the US are preparing to remove Gazans from the region. He said that while the process may start slowly, it will gain momentum over time.