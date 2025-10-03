Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeWorld

WORLD

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hails IDF for preventing Gaza Flotila, says, ‘Their action...’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the country's naval forces for intercepting an aid flotilla heading towards Gaza. The Global Samud Flotilla, comprising 45 vessels with several politicians and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, began its journey last month.

ANI

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 01:37 AM IST

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hails IDF for preventing Gaza Flotila, says, ‘Their action...’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (local time) praised the country's naval forces for intercepting an aid flotilla heading towards Gaza, France 24 reported. “I commend the soldiers and commanders of the navy who carried out their mission on Yom Kippur most professionally and efficiently,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “Their important action prevented dozens of vessels from entering the war zone and repelled a campaign of delegitimisation against Israel,” the statement added.

The Global Samud Flotilla, comprising 45 vessels with several politicians and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, began its journey last month and was heading to the UN-designated female region, Gaza, according to France 24. The Israeli Navy had been intercepting each vessel since Wednesday and warned activists, including Thunberg, against entering the waters, which would fall under its patrolling region.

“None of the Hamas-Sumud provocation yachts has succeeded in its attempt to enter an active combat zone or breach the lawful naval blockade,” Israel's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “One last vessel of this provocation remains at a distance. If it approaches, its attempt to enter an active combat zone and breach the blockade will also be prevented,” the statement added.

As per Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, 39 of the 45 ships were intercepted, which were headed towards the Israeli port city of Ashdod. “All passengers are in good health. No violence has been exercised,” Gerapetritis said as per France 24. The Greek organisers of the flotilla said that 11 Greek citizens who were on the vessel were on a hunger strike protesting against “illegal detention by the Israeli authorities.”

Israel mentioned that the activist would be deported to Europe and didn't specify which country they would be sent. “Hamas-Sumud passengers on their yachts are making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin,” Israeli Foreign Minister wrote on 'X', posting pictures of Greta Thunberg and other activists. Earlier, the Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla en route to Gaza and detained several activists, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, Times of Israel reported.

One of the first boats to be boarded carried Greta Thunberg, according to Israel's Foreign Ministry, which released a video showing an Israeli soldier handing her belongings back after her detention. The ministry said, "Greta and her friends are safe and healthy," while confirming that several vessels had already been diverted to Israeli ports. Out of 47 ships, Israeli troops raided only six ships in convoy and detained more than 150 activists onboard from 37 different countries, as per Al Jazeera. Posting the video, the Israeli Ministry wrote, “Already several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port. Greta and her friends are safe and healthy.” 

