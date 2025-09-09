Israeli military targets Hamas leadership in Qatar's capital Doha: 'Precise strike'

Qatar condemns 'cowardly Israeli attack' and calls it a violation of international law.

Israeli forces carried out strikes on Hamas leadership in Qatar's capital, Doha, on Tuesday. Israel said that the IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation.

"Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre," the IDF said in a tweet.

The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization.



For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 9, 2025

Qatar reacts to Israeli strikes

Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli attack in Doha, saying this assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms. "The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha. This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar," Dr. Majed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Qatar Prime Minister and official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tweeted.

He added, "The Ministry affirms that the security forces, civil defense, and relevant authorities immediately began addressing the incident and taking necessary measures to contain its repercussions and ensure the safety of the residents and surrounding areas. While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available."

Israel takes full responsibility

Israeli Prime Minister's office released a statement on X social media website, saying Israel took full responsibility for the Israeli attack in Qatar.