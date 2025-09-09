Nepal Protest: What did Actor Manisha Koirala say on violence and political turmoil in her country?
Who is B Sudershan Reddy? INDIA bloc candidate loses Vice-Presidential election to NDA's CP Radhakrishnan
Israeli military targets Hamas leadership in Qatar's capital Doha: 'Precise strike'
This film ended Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi's partnership, director ditched action star to make movie with..., it failed in cinemas, but became hit on TV
Who is CP Radhakrishnan? NDA candidate wins Vice-Presidential election to become India's 15th Veep
Karnataka: Pro-Pakistan slogans raised at Eid-ul-Milad procession in Shivamogga
After losing ODI series against South Africa, England announce Playing XI for 1st T20I game
Former Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal’s wife Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar succumbs to burn injuries amid Gen Z protest
Apple Store goes down hours ahead of iPhone 17 launch; here's why
Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson to miss spot in Playing XI? Suryakumar Yadav finally breaks silence
WORLD
Qatar condemns 'cowardly Israeli attack' and calls it a violation of international law.
Israeli forces carried out strikes on Hamas leadership in Qatar's capital, Doha, on Tuesday. Israel said that the IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation.
"Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre," the IDF said in a tweet.
The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 9, 2025
For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and…
READ | Former Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal’s wife Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar succumbs to burn injuries amid Gen Z protest
Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli attack in Doha, saying this assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms. "The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha. This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar," Dr. Majed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Qatar Prime Minister and official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tweeted.
He added, "The Ministry affirms that the security forces, civil defense, and relevant authorities immediately began addressing the incident and taking necessary measures to contain its repercussions and ensure the safety of the residents and surrounding areas. While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available."
Israeli Prime Minister's office released a statement on X social media website, saying Israel took full responsibility for the Israeli attack in Qatar.
Prime Minister's Office:— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 9, 2025
Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation.
Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.