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Israeli jets entered Iranian airspace to target top negotiators during US-Iran talks: Report

The report noted that American officials feared Israel could target Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as they returned from negotiations in Islamabad in April.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 05:43 PM IST

Israeli jets entered Iranian airspace to target top negotiators during US-Iran talks: Report
Image source: ANI
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Israeli fighter jets reportedly crossed into Iranian airspace in April while Iran was holding high-level negotiations with the US, according to The New York Times. The move raised alarms in Washington that Israel was looking to assassinate senior Iranian officials participating in the diplomatic process.

The report noted that American officials feared Israel could target Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as they returned from negotiations in Islamabad in April. The newspaper said the US thought an attack like that would end the diplomatic push and trigger fresh conflict.

US feared Israeli action would sabotage Iran talks

“Any attempt to kill the Iranian leaders would end the talks and reignite the fighting," American officials told the newspaper.

The report said US officials asked regional governments to alert Tehran about the possible threat while urging Israel not to attack the Iranian officials. Ghalibaf, who was in Islamabad for talks that overlapped with a visit by US Vice President JD Vance, was reportedly on Israel’s target list.

Ghalibaf’s aircraft diverted to Mashhad after US warning: Report

Washington told Iran that two Israeli fighter jets had entered Iranian airspace via Iraq and were moving to intercept Ghalibaf’s plane on its way back, according to the report. Iranian officials then ordered the aircraft to divert, forcing an emergency landing in Mashhad instead of Tehran.

According to the report, Iran pushed for guarantees through Pakistani and Qatari channels that Israel would not target its negotiators. With security concerns running high, Pakistani jets allegedly provided an escort for the Iranian delegation’s aircraft to and from Islamabad.

Mahdi Mohammadi, a senior Ghalibaf advisor who was with the delegation, confirmed the details on social media.

“Today Mr Ghalibaf and Mr Araghchi, and other members of the negotiating team, have put their lives on the line knowing the grave security risks and this is called a real sacrifice, not political manoeuvring," Iranian lawmaker Mohsen Zanganeh told local media in April.

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