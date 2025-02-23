As the ceremony took place, the sound of Israeli F-16 fighter jets could be heard. Local reports said four planes flew over the event, adding to the tension.

A huge crowd gathered in Beirut’s southern suburbs to say goodbye to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, nearly five months after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike. But the funeral was tense as Israeli fighter jets flew overhead.

Supporters filled the 55,000-seat Camille Chamoun Sports City stadium, waving Hezbollah flags and holding Nasrallah’s pictures. As the ceremony took place, the sound of Israeli F-16 fighter jets could be heard. Local reports said four planes flew over the event, adding to the tension.

On the same day, the Israeli army posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Today is Hassan Nasrallah's funeral. Today the world is a better place." This statement sparked strong reactions from Hezbollah supporters and its allies.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Hezbollah’s fight would continue. "The enemy should know that resistance against oppression and arrogance will go on until the goal is reached," he said.

Nasrallah was first buried next to his son, Hadi, who died fighting for Hezbollah in 1997. His official funeral was delayed until Israeli forces left southern Lebanon under a US-backed ceasefire.

The funeral also honoured Hashem Safieddine, who led Hezbollah for a short time before being killed in another Israeli strike. With tensions rising in the region, the sight of Israeli jets flying over the funeral was a strong reminder of the ongoing conflict.