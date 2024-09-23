Twitter
HomeWorld

World

Israeli airstrikes killed 100 people, wounded more than 400, says Lebanon

The wave of airstrikes came after a tense day in which Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets into northern Israel.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 05:36 PM IST

Israeli airstrikes killed 100 people, wounded more than 400, says Lebanon
Representational image
Lebanese authorities say 100 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in what would be the deadliest day in Lebanon in nearly a year of fighting against the Hezbollah militant group. The Lebanese Health Ministry said more than 400 others were wounded in the strikes in southern Lebanon.

Residents of different villages in southern Lebanon posted photos on social media that they said showed their towns that were being struck. The Israeli military said it was attacking targets related to Hezbollah. The wave of airstrikes came after a tense day in which Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets into northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa.

Hezbollah’s rockets were in response to an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb on Friday that killed a top Hezbollah military commander and more than a dozen members, along with civilians including women and children. Last week, thousands of communications devices, used mainly by Hezbollah members, exploded in different parts of Lebanon, killing 39 people and wounding nearly 3,000. Lebanon blamed the attacks on Israel, but Israel did not confirm or deny its responsibility.

(With inputs from PTI/AP)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
