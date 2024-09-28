Twitter
Israeli Air Force conducting strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam

Mukesh Ambani shakes market with Jio plan, set to take on Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL

IIFA Utsavam 2024: Ponniyin Selvan II leads with most wins, Aishwarya Rai bags Best Actress, check full list of winners

The fate of Anil Ambani's company can change after October 1 when Reliance Infra board would meet to...

Israeli Air Force conducting strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut

Israel also issued a warning to residents of Dahieh neighbourhoods in Beirut, urging them to distance themselves from Hezbollah assets and facilities, asserting that their war is with Hezbollah and not Lebanese people.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 08:09 AM IST

Israeli Air Force conducting strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has launched targeted strikes against Hezbollah terrorist strongholds in Beirut, following precise intelligence by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote, "Following precise IDF intelligence, the IAF is currently conducting strikes on strategic terrorist targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in the area of Beirut." The IDF provided further details on the strategic targets struck in Beirut and said, "Among the targets struck are weapons production facilities, buildings used to store advanced weapons and key command centers of the terrorist organisation."

Israel also issued a warning to residents of Dahieh neighbourhoods in Beirut, urging them to distance themselves from Hezbollah assets and facilities, asserting that their war is with Hezbollah and not Lebanese people. "The IDF calls on the residents of neighbourhoods in the Dahieh of Beirut to move away from Hezbollah assets and facilities. We will continue operating to precisely dismantle Hezbollah's offensive capabilities. Hezbollah has strategically embedded weapons in civilian areas, putting Lebanese civilians at risk in order to harm Israeli civilians. Our war is with Hezbollah, not the people of Lebanon," the IDF said on X.

Reiterating its commitment to safeguard Israeli citizens, the IDF added, "Hezbollah's surface-to-sea missiles not only endanger our civilians, but also our seas. When our civilians are targeted, we will defend them--from land, air or sea.

"The IDF also claimed that Hezbollah has more than 1,50,000 rockets to kill Israelis. It said, "Hezbollah has over 1,50,000 rockets, meant to kill Israeli civilians, some are strategically placed beneath civilian populations." It added, "We have called on Lebanese civilians in specific buildings in the Dahieh neighbourhood to move away from areas being used by Hezbollah. The IDF is defending Israel from Hezbollah. We are not in conflict with the people of Lebanon."

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III held a phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday, addressing the recent precision strike against Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's Dahieh. Austin emphasised that the United States was not involved in the operation.

"I know that you're seeing reports about a significant strike today in Beirut. I spoke by phone earlier today to my counterpart in Israel Minister Gallant. The United States was not involved in Israel's operation. We had no advance warning. My call with Minister Gallant took place while Israel's operation was already underway," the Pentagon said in a press release quoting Austin.

"As you know, this operation took place just a few hours ago, and they're still making assessments, so I don't have any further information or specifics for you at this time. You've heard me say a number of times, an all-out war should be avoided," it added.

Notably, the IDF had conducted a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, embedded under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh in Beirut on Thursday.

Israel has continued striking Hezbollah in Lebanon to counter the 'threats', the Iran-backed group poses to Israel with repeated strikes in northern Israel.As the conflict heads towards escalation, all major countries have called for a ceasefire and hostage deal, while also stressing for a two-state solution as a means to achieve durable and sustainable peace in the region. 

(ANI)

