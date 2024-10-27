This escalation could lead to further tensions in the region as both nations hold firm on their positions

Israel recently launched a series of attacks targeting Iran, as well as positions in Iraq and Syria tied to Iranian interests.

What happened and what's next?

1. Israel attacked Iran early Saturday, killing four Iranian soldiers. Simultaneous strikes hit targets in Syria and Iraq linked to Iran.

2. Israel claimed the attacks aimed to destroy military sites and retaliate against Iran and its allies.

3. Iran vowed to defend itself and continue support for Gaza, Lebanon, and Iranian officials targeted by Israel.

4. This marks the first time Israel has openly claimed an attack on Iran.

5. Israeli leaders approved the plan Friday evening, with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant briefing ministers.

6. The first wave of strikes began at 2 am local time on Saturday, followed by a second round three hours later, impacting multiple Iranian provinces.

7. Israel’s army claims the operation targeted Iran’s missile production and defence systems.

8. Four air defence soldiers from Iran were killed. Iran’s state media did not specify their location.

9. Flights in Iran were briefly suspended but resumed by 9 am local time.

10. The White House confirmed it was not involved in the strikes.

This escalation could lead to further tensions in the region as both nations hold firm on their positions.