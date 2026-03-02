Israel-US strikes Iran: At least 9 dead in Iranian missile attack on Israel's Beit Shemesh, sirens 'failed' to activate

At least 9 confirmed dead and 15 injured in an Iranian missile strike targeted the town of Beit Shemesh, located west of Jerusalem. This comes as Iran launched strikes across the Middle East in response to a massive and ongoing attack against it by the US and Israel.

At least 9 confirmed dead and 15 injured in an Iranian missile strike targeted the town of Beit Shemesh, located west of Jerusalem. The attack reportedly targeted army headquarters and a weapons manufacturing complex. Iran strikes Israel in retaliation to US and Israel joint missile attack on Iran, killing several top leaders and military officials. The attack has also caused extensive damage to several buildings on Sunday, and the rescue teams are in preocess to search for potential survivors trapped beneath the rubble.

According to Al Jazeera, sirens failed to sound before the missile struck the residential area. The Israeli military and local authorities have launched an investigation into why the air defence mechanisms failed to activate in Beit Shemesh.