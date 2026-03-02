FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Israel-US strikes Iran: At least 9 dead in Iranian missile attack on Israel's Beit Shemesh, sirens 'failed' to activate

US-Iran talks to resume? Trump says he 'agreed' after Tehran's offer via Oman

PM Modi strongly condemns Iranian strikes on UAE, condoles loss of lives: 'India stands in solidarity'

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in must-win clash; to face England in semi-final

J&K schools to remain closed on March 2 amid Pakistani drone intrusions along LoC

When will Iran select its new supreme leader? Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi reveals timeline

350 flights cancelled on March 1 amid geopolitical tension in Middle East

Iran likely to boycott FIFA World Cup in USA after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death

'Cynical violation of human morality': Vladimir Putin finally breaks silence on death of Ayatollah Khamenei

Elnaaz Norouzi calls Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death 'most unbelievable news': 'God is great'

Israel-US strikes Iran: At least 9 dead in Iranian missile attack on Israel's Beit Shemesh, sirens 'failed' to activate

At least 9 confirmed dead and 15 injured in an Iranian missile strike targeted the town of Beit Shemesh, located west of Jerusalem. This comes as Iran launched strikes across the Middle East in response to a massive and ongoing attack against it by the US and Israel.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 06:59 AM IST

Israel-US strikes Iran: At least 9 dead in Iranian missile attack on Israel's Beit Shemesh, sirens 'failed' to activate
(Representive Image, Source: Reuters)
At least 9 confirmed dead and 15 injured in an Iranian missile strike targeted the town of Beit Shemesh, located west of Jerusalem.  The attack reportedly targeted army headquarters and a weapons manufacturing complex. Iran strikes Israel in retaliation to US and Israel joint missile attack on Iran, killing several top leaders and military officials. The attack has also caused extensive damage to several buildings on Sunday, and the rescue teams are in preocess to search for potential survivors trapped beneath the rubble.

According to Al Jazeera, sirens failed to sound before the missile struck the residential area. The Israeli military and local authorities have launched an investigation into why the air defence mechanisms failed to activate in Beit Shemesh.

 

