Israel undermines Gaza Peace Plan, asks residents to leave, kills 73 since Trump unveils 20-point plan

In a move contradicting Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz urged Gaza City residents to leave, warning it was their “last opportunity.” Since the offensive began, 73 have been killed and the Red Cross has suspended operations amid mass displacement.

In the latest provocation that may undermine the 20-point Gaza Peace Plan, floated by US President Donald Trump, Israel has asked the residents of the beleaguered city to leave. Defense Minister Israel Katz asked all remaining Palestinians to leave Gaza City. Hinting at what may come next, he said that it was their "last opportunity" and that anyone who stayed would be considered a militant supporter and face the "full force" of Israel's latest offensive. This is contrary to the peace plan, which says clearly that no one would be asked to leave the Gaza Strip and the government would encourage them to stay in the area and contribute to its development.

Israel Katz: Last opportunity

Taking to X, Katz wrote in a social media post, "This is the last opportunity for Gaza residents who wish to do so to move south and leave Hamas terrorists isolated in Gaza City." He added, "Those who remain in Gaza will be (considered) terrorists and terror supporters."

Since the Jewish nation launched an all-out ground assault to flush out Hamas militants and take full control of Gaza City, about 400,000 people have left the city. Yet hundreds of thousands are still there. About 90 per cent of the residents of Gaza have been displaced in the war, often multiple times, and finding food is a daily struggle for many.

73 killed since Gaza Peace Plan was unveiled

The International Committee of the Red Cross suspended its operation on Wednesday amid intensified warfare and relocated staff to southern Gaza. It said in a statement, "The ICRC will continue to strive to provide support to civilians in Gaza City, whenever circumstances allow, from our offices in Deir el-Balah and Rafah, which remain fully operational."

At least 73 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since the US president presented the Gaza Peace Plan to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Palestinian militant organization Hamas said that it would study the plan. Trump gave it 3-4 days to consider the offer; that time limit is yet to lapse.