WORLD

Israel to occupy Gaza City? Benjamin Netanyahu's forces launch massive operation, killing 68

Officials of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said they began the offensive last night, which is aimed at breaking Hamas' grip in the region. IDF troops are expecting resistance from up to 3,000 Hamas and allied fighters in Gaza City. Read on for more details on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 05:51 PM IST

Israel to occupy Gaza City? Benjamin Netanyahu's forces launch massive operation, killing 68
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israel has launched a massive ground operation deep inside Gaza City, military officials confirmed, resulting in the killing of 62 people, according to a report by Al Jazeera on Tuesday. Officials of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said they began the offensive last night, which is aimed at breaking Hamas' grip in the region. IDF troops are expecting resistance from up to 3,000 Hamas and allied fighters in Gaza City. Notably, Gaza City is the largest city in the Gaza Strip -- a Palestinian territory governed by the militant group Hamas -- which has been at the centre of a nearly two-year-long with with Israel.

What is happening in Gaza City?

Residents in Gaza City witnessed a night of heavy bombardment before the on-ground offensive started. The IDF says that 40 percent of the city's estimated population of 1 million (10 lakh) have left following Israeli evacuation orders. Israel was warned those remaining to leave the area. "Gaza City is a dangerous combat zone. Remaining in the city endangers you," a spokesperson for the IDF said in a social media post. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a "powerful operation" was ongoing, adding: "Israel is at a crucial stage."

Why is the timing of the attack crucial?

The ground action has been launched hot on the heels of a two-day visit by Marco Rubio, the United States' Secretary of State, who vowed "unwavering" American support for Israel. US President Donald Trump has also been mostly supportive of Israel and its leader Netanyahu during his war with Gaza. Israel had launched its war on Gaza after Hamas' surprise attack in October 2023, in which about 1,200 people in Israel -- including civilians and security forces -- were killed.

What did UN report say on Israel-Gaza war?

The ground assault has been launched on a day a United Nations panel of human rights experts published a report, accusing Israel of committing genocide. "It is clear that there is an intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza through acts that meet the criteria set forth in the genocide convention," said Navi Pillay, the chair of the commission of inquiry on Palestine. Israel has rejected the report, describing its findings as "distorted and false." In fact, Israel's defence minister has warned: "We will not relent until the mission is completed."

