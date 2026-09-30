Israel To Ban Flydubai? Transport Minister Miri Regev demands grounding after Omani co-pilot stabbed Indian pilot mid-flight

Israel's Transport Minister, Miri Regev, is calling for a ban on Flydubai flights following an incident in which an Omani co-pilot stabbed the Indian captain, Smit Machchhar, during Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Israel has called for a possible ban on Flydubai flights after a mid-air cockpit stabbing involving a co-pilot reported to be an Omani national.

Transport Minister Miri Regev has reportedly demanded that all Flydubai flights be grounded following the incident involving flight FZ1073, which made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on September 30.

The demand came after the co-pilot who allegedly stabbed the captain was identified as Omani. Flydubai's agreement with Israel reportedly requires all pilots and crew operating flights to the country to hold passports from countries that have diplomatic ties with Israel. Oman does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

Flight FZ1073 diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia

Flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, was travelling from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport when a violent altercation between the pilots triggered a major security scare.

The aircraft transmitted distress and an "unlawful interference" alert before descending rapidly and eventually diverting to Tabuk, also known as Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport, in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

Both pilots were injured during the cockpit fight and were taken to hospital. All passengers and cabin crew were reported safe.

Plane sent emergency 7700 and Hijack 7500 alerts, dropped 16000 feet in 1 minute

According to flight-tracking data, the aircraft first transmitted squawk 7700, the internationally recognised code for a general emergency. It then sent a 7500-style alert indicating unlawful interference with an aircraft.

Around two-and-a-half hours after departure, the aircraft dropped from about 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet in roughly a minute. It then flew erratically before diverting towards Tabuk.

Saudi airport authorities said they received a distress call at 8:44 am local time. The aircraft landed safely at 9:45 am.

*Omani Co-Pilot Arrested After Landing, Captain Is Indian Smit Machchhar*

The captain was identified in Indian media as Smit Machchhar, an Indian national. The first officer, or co-pilot, was reported by Israeli and other outlets to be an Omani national. Saudi authorities said the co-pilot was arrested after the aircraft landed.

Around 150 to 180 passengers were on board, most of them Israeli nationals.

Israel alleges attempted 9/11-style attack

Israeli officials and media, citing security agencies, have described the incident as an attempted attack. They allege that the co-pilot stabbed the captain inside the cockpit and tried to seize control of the aircraft with the intention of crashing it. Some reports have described the alleged plan as a "9/11-style" attack.

However, Flydubai has only said that the flight "experienced an incident" and was diverted safely. The airline has not confirmed the details of the altercation or any motive.

UAE authorities had not commented in detail in the early reports, while Saudi Arabia said an investigation was ongoing.

Israel demands action against Flydubai

Following the incident, Israel scrambled fighter jets and held urgent security meetings.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz described the incident as a serious threat and said Israel was preparing for other "potential threats".

Saudi Arabia declared an airport emergency, mobilised assistance, hospitalised both pilots and detained the first officer pending investigation.

Flydubai confirmed that all passengers were safe and accounted for and said it was cooperating with the relevant authorities