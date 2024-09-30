Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen after targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Following the IAF operation against Houthi forces in Yemen, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi reaffirmed Israel's ability to target enemies at farther distances

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) recently launched airstrikes on military targets in Yemen, specifically targeting Houthi-controlled sites, including power plants and a seaport. Sharing a post on X, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said, "The IAF struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in Yemen in response to their recent attacks against Israel."

It added, "The targets included power plants and a seaport, which were used by the Houthis to transfer Iranian weapons to the region, in addition to military supplies and oil."

Reiterating its commitment to ensuring the safety of the Israeli citizens, the IDF said, "Over the past year, the Houthis have been operating under the direction and funding of Iran, and in cooperation with Iraqi militias, in order to attack the State of Israel, undermine regional stability, and disrupt global freedom of navigation. The IDF is determined to continue operating at any distance--near or far--against all threats to the citizens of the State of Israel."

The Houthi-run health ministry said in a statement that Israeli strikes led to the death of four people while 29 others were injured.

Following the IAF operation against Houthi forces in Yemen, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi reaffirmed Israel's ability to target enemies at farther distances, according to a report by Times of Israel.

"This isn't a message, it's an action," the IDF chief said after strikes on Houthis in Yemen.

He added, "We know how to reach very far, we know how to reach even farther, and we know how to strike there accurately," Halevi said.

Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant following the strikes by the IAF on Yemen said, "I visited the IAF command and control center, where I followed the strike conducted today against the Houthi terrorist organization. Our message is clear - for us, no place is too far."

Meanwhile, tensions also escalated in the Middle East after Hezbollah launched missile strikes targeting Haifa and northern Israel.

Sharing a post on X, the IDF said, "Once again, more than a million Israelis are running for shelter after Hezbollah fired missiles at Haifa and northern Israel."

Notably, the strikes by Israel came after the IDF launched precision strikes on the Lebanese capital in Beirut on Friday, which led to the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Following the death of Nasrallah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to Iran's Ayatollah regime and asserted that those who target Israel will face 'consequences' and that "no location" in Iran or the Middle East is "beyond Israel's reach."

Netanyahu called Nasrallah the "main engine of Iran's axis of evil" and added, "Nasrallah was not just another terrorist, he was the terrorist. He was the axis of the axis, the main engine of Iran's axis of evil. He and his people were the architects of the plan to destroy Israel. He was not only operated by Iran, he also frequently operated Iran."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)