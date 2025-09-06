Israel strikes another high-rise in Gaza after warnings to residents, watch viral video here

Israel on Saturday, i.e., September 6, struck another high-rise in Gaza, the second in as many days, turning it to rubble. According to a report by Times of India, witnesses identified the building as the 15-storey Sussi Tower, with videos circulating online featuring the moment it turned to dust.

"A short while ago, the IDF struck a high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terrorist organisation in the area of Gaza City,” the Israeli military said in an official statement. The Israeli army further said that Hamas had installed intelligence-gathering equipment and observation posts in the tower to monitor Israeli troop movements.

The statement also highlighted that steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians before the strike. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz posted a video of the attack on X, writing, “We’re continuing.”

Israel urged civilians to leave

Declaring Gaza a combat zone, Israel had previously urged citizens to leave the city ahead of a potential bigger assault. Earlier on Friday, Israel hit the Mushtaha Tower in Gaza City’s Rimal district, which it claimed was being used by Hamas for surveillance and ambush planning. That building, too, was turned to dust after warnings to residents.