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Benjamin Netanyahu suffering from cancer? Why did Israeli PM keep his medical condition secret during Iran war?

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Friday that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer which has now been successfully treated. His health reports detailed his journey from being diagnosed to his successful treatment while he explained to his people why he kept it a secret.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 07:58 PM IST

Benjamin Netanyahu suffering from cancer? Why did Israeli PM keep his medical condition secret during Iran war?
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said his early-stage prostate cancer has now been fully treated
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Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Friday that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer which has now been successfully treated. He made the announcement after the Prime Minister's Office released the annual medical report documenting a personal journey of health Netanyahu went through, from struggling with an early stage cancer to going through various treatments.

At a crucial time of the West Asia conflict, he was facing everything quietly. According to the official document, the Prime Minister underwent surgery after which followed radiation treatments around a year and a half ago, after the doctors had discovered an early-stage cancerous growth.

Timeline of the treatment 

December 29, 2024: The Prime Minister underwent successful surgery for a benign enlargement.
Routine Follow-up: During a subsequent MRI, a tiny focal point, less than one centimeter, was identified with suspicious characteristics.
Diagnosis: Further testing confirmed the accidental and early-stage discovery of cancer.

The report clarified that the damaged tissue was localized and non-metastatic. After the cancer was discovered, the doctors offered Netanyahu two options: close clinical monitoring or short, targeted radiation therapy. Netanyahu chose treatment.

Netanyahu announces the big news

After the report was released, Prime Minister Netanyahu issued a special statement to the people of Israel in which he clarified the timing of the disclosure and stated his personal health status in detail. "I requested to delay the publication of this report by two months so it would not be released at the height of the war, preventing the Iranian terror regime from spreading false propaganda against Israel," Netanyahu explained. He then revealed his health status to the nation by expressing his gratitude. "By God's grace, I am healthy. I am in excellent physical condition. I had a minor medical issue that was completely treated. Thank God, it is behind me."

While talking about his difficult time during the diagnosis, health status Netanyahu likened his medical decision-making to his sharp security doctrine. Being confident of his descision, he said that doctors had told him he could also live with the cancerous growth which would be monitored by experts, but he preferred immediate action.

"You already know me," the Prime Minister said. "When I receive information in time about a potential danger, I want to deal with it immediately. This is true on a national level and an individual level. I underwent targeted treatment that removed the problem without leaving a trace. I went for a few short treatments, read a book, and continued working. The spot has completely vanished."

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