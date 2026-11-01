Israel's opposition leader Yair Golan warns of another Iran confrontation, slams Netanyahu

Israel's opposition leader Yair Golan warns of another Iran confrontation, says Netanyahu lacks trust and legitimacy, calls for alternative government.

Israel's Democratic Party chairman Yair Golan has warned of an increasing possibility of another confrontation with Iran, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of failing to ensure Israel's security and calling for the establishment of an alternative government as soon as possible.

In a post shared on X, Golan said Israel had reached a situation of recurring rounds of confrontation with Iran and described it as evidence of what he called Netanyahu's failure.

"Good week. The chance of another confrontation with Iran is increasing. We've reached a state of recurring rounds against Iran. This is how great Netanyahu's failure is," Golan wrote.

Netanyahu lacks trust, moral legitimacy: Golan

He questioned Netanyahu's ability to manage a possible campaign against Iran, alleging that the Israeli Prime Minister lacked public trust, moral legitimacy and the basic capability required to lead such an operation.

"I warn: Netanyahu lacks the necessary public trust to manage such a campaign. Nor does he have moral legitimacy or even basic capability," he said.

Golan also referred to opposition leaders Gadi Eizenkot, Avigdor Lieberman, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, saying they had the necessary experience and understanding of Israel's security establishment.

"Gadi Eizenkot, Avigdor Lieberman, Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid, and I know the security system very well. We have experience, ability, and deep familiarity with the system. We are committed to working together for Israel's security," he added.

'Katz, Ben Gvir in key posts a danger to Israel'

Targeting Netanyahu and key members of his government, Golan said the continued presence of Defence Minister Israel Katz and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir in key positions posed a danger to the country.

"Meanwhile, Netanyahu, Israel Katz, and Ben Gvir continue to hold the key positions. This is a danger to Israel. It must end," he said.

He further alleged that Israel's security was being used for Netanyahu's political survival and stressed the need for an alternative government.

"Israel's security must not be allowed to become a tool in Netanyahu's political survival struggle. Therefore, establishing an alternative government as soon as possible is critical; Israel's security and its citizens are on the line," Golan wrote.

Golan, a former deputy chief of staff of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), heads the Democrats Party, which is part of the opposition bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu's government.

Iran links Strait of Hormuz reopening to US conditions

Meanwhile, Golan's remarks also come amid ongoing diplomatic exchanges between the United States and Iran over a possible framework for negotiations, with Tehran linking the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to the fulfilment of its conditions by Washington.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that talks with Qatari mediators are underway on a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the United States implements Tehran's conditions, Al Jazeera reported.

Outlining Tehran's demands, Araghchi said these included lifting sanctions imposed after the Islamabad memorandum, reducing US military forces in the region, restoring oil waivers and releasing frozen Iranian funds.

US President Donald Trump has said that Iran wants to negotiate, stating, "There are talks, they want to talk, they keep talking."