Israel's Netanyahu vows 'strong action' against Hamas amid reports of ceasefire violation

Following reports of ceasefire violations by Palestinian terror group Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting with the Defence Minister and senior security officials and vowed "strong action" against terrorist targets in the disputed region.

In a post on X, Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Following the violation of the ceasefire by Hamas, Prime Minister Netanyahu held a consultation with the Defense Minister and the heads of the security establishment and directed that strong action be taken against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip."

Earlier today, Israel unleashed an attack on Gaza, news agency Reuters and other portals reported, citing Israeli Channel 12, as the fragile ceasefire hangs by a thread after the US accused Palestinian outfit Hamas of orchestrating an attack in the disputed Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli Defence Forces, several terror operatives emerged from a tunnel in the Rafah area and opened fire on Israeli troops. However, no injuries were reported in that incident. Reports of an Israeli airstrike on Rafah come after Hamas refused the US' claim that the Palestinian militant outfit is planning an "imminent attack" and violation of the ceasefire.

'Gaza war will not be over...'

Previously, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the Gaza war would not be over unless Hamas was disarmed, a condition listed in the US-brokered ceasefire. His warning came as Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, handed over the remains of the two further hostages under the ceasefire agreement.

On Saturday, Netanyahu announced that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will be closed until further notice. He emphasised that its reopening will depend on Hamas handing over the remains of the deceased hostages.