Israel's Netanyahu hails ties with US, calls it 'durable as stones'

After praying together at Jerusalem's Western Wall, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio toured the nearby underground tunnels, with Netanyahu hailing the US-Israel alliance as "durable as the stones" of the holy site, The Times of Israel reported.

The pair, joined by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and the three officials' wives, were guided by Suli Eliav, CEO of the Western Wall Heritage Center, as per The Times of Israel. "I think [Rubio's] visit here is a testimony to the durability, the strength of the Israeli-American alliance, that is as strong and durable as the stones of the Western Wall that we just touched," Netanyahu told reporters at the site after the tour.

"Under [US] President [Donald] Trump, and Secretary Rubio, this alliance has never been stronger, and we deeply appreciate it," the premier continued, before the two shook hands and left the site together. In a post on X, Netanyahu said, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participated in the cornerstone-laying ceremony for the US President Donald Trump promenade in Bat Yam, together with US Ambassador in Israel Mike Huckabee, Bat Yam Mayor Tzvi Brot and members of the Bat Yam City Council."

Meanwhile, Leaders of Gulf countries will gather on Sunday and Monday in Doha to discuss how to react to the unprecedented Israeli attack on Qatar, as per Al Jazeera. They will focus on reviewing a long-term strategy on security coordination, said Muhanad Seloom from the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies said.

"We are talking about diversifying the types of weaponry, their air defences, the way they monitor the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] airspace, and more close cooperation between these countries. Because the radars ... they would have picked up a signal not only of the approaching jets, but also of the missiles fired," Seloom told Al Jazeera, referring to the Israeli attack that involved at least 10 missiles.

US bases in the region, from Kuwait to Saudi Arabia, must have known the Israeli jets were approaching, making it a necessity for Gulf states to strengthen their military capacity - considering the US failure, or unwillingness, to inform Qatar in time. "Long term, GCC countries will have to boost their military capabilities, diversify them as well, and look at what kind of gaps they have so this would not happen again," Seloom said.

