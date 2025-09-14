Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express, Vande Bharat train in this Indian state on Sept 15; check details

Ankita Lokhande pens heartfelt note for Vicky Jain after his hospitalisation: 'No matter how heavy the moment gets...'

Sharad Navratri 2025: Key differences between Chaitra, Sharad Navratri explained

BIG trouble for sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar as missing truck driver found at her Pune-based home, here's what happened

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya scripts history, becomes first Indian to achieve incredible feat vs Pakistan

Who is Sabita Bhandari? Senior advocate appointed Nepal’s first woman attorney general

IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur creates history against Australia; joins Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami in elite list

ED summons actress Urvashi Rautela, ex-MP Mimi Chakraborty in illegal betting app case

Israel's Netanyahu hails ties with US, calls it 'durable as stones'

UK PM Keir Starmer issues BIG statement after massive London protests: 'Britain built on...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express, Vande Bharat train in this Indian state on Sept 15; check details

PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express, Vande Bharat train in this Indian stat

Ankita Lokhande pens heartfelt note for Vicky Jain after his hospitalisation: 'No matter how heavy the moment gets...'

Ankita Lokhande pens heartfelt note for Vicky Jain after his hospitalisation

Sharad Navratri 2025: Key differences between Chaitra, Sharad Navratri explained

Sharad Navratri 2025: Key differences between Chaitra, Sharad Navratri explained

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeWorld

WORLD

Israel's Netanyahu hails ties with US, calls it 'durable as stones'

After praying together at Jerusalem's Western Wall, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio toured the nearby underground tunnels, with Netanyahu hailing the US-Israel alliance.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 09:23 PM IST

Israel's Netanyahu hails ties with US, calls it 'durable as stones'
Image credit: X/@netanyahu
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After praying together at Jerusalem's Western Wall, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio toured the nearby underground tunnels, with Netanyahu hailing the US-Israel alliance as "durable as the stones" of the holy site, The Times of Israel reported.

The pair, joined by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and the three officials' wives, were guided by Suli Eliav, CEO of the Western Wall Heritage Center, as per The Times of Israel. "I think [Rubio's] visit here is a testimony to the durability, the strength of the Israeli-American alliance, that is as strong and durable as the stones of the Western Wall that we just touched," Netanyahu told reporters at the site after the tour.

"Under [US] President [Donald] Trump, and Secretary Rubio, this alliance has never been stronger, and we deeply appreciate it," the premier continued, before the two shook hands and left the site together. In a post on X, Netanyahu said, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participated in the cornerstone-laying ceremony for the US President Donald Trump promenade in Bat Yam, together with US Ambassador in Israel Mike Huckabee, Bat Yam Mayor Tzvi Brot and members of the Bat Yam City Council."

Meanwhile, Leaders of Gulf countries will gather on Sunday and Monday in Doha to discuss how to react to the unprecedented Israeli attack on Qatar, as per Al Jazeera. They will focus on reviewing a long-term strategy on security coordination, said Muhanad Seloom from the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies said.

"We are talking about diversifying the types of weaponry, their air defences, the way they monitor the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] airspace, and more close cooperation between these countries. Because the radars ... they would have picked up a signal not only of the approaching jets, but also of the missiles fired," Seloom told Al Jazeera, referring to the Israeli attack that involved at least 10 missiles.

US bases in the region, from Kuwait to Saudi Arabia, must have known the Israeli jets were approaching, making it a necessity for Gulf states to strengthen their military capacity - considering the US failure, or unwillingness, to inform Qatar in time. "Long term, GCC countries will have to boost their military capabilities, diversify them as well, and look at what kind of gaps they have so this would not happen again," Seloom said. 

ALSO READ | Israel lashes out at Pakistan at UN Council meet, cites 9/11 tragedy: 'No immunity for Bin Laden'

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: List of Indian players facing Pakistan for the first time in T20Is
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Indian players facing Pak for 1st time in T20Is
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 match: Team India to wear black armbands today; know why
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 match: Team India to wear black armbands today; know w
'My pookies': Internet can’t get enough of teacher’s Thumak Thumak with students, watch now
'My pookies': Internet can’t get enough of teacher’s Thumak Thumak with students
Jeetendra agreed for this film just because of Hema Malini, was dropped without even being informed, was replaced by...
Jeetendra agreed for this film just because of Hema Malini, but was replaced
No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as India 'A' squad announced for ODI series vs Australia; Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma to lead
No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as India 'A' squad announced for ODI series vs Aus
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE