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Israel's IDF targets key operatives: Hezbollah-linked commander killed in Lebanon; Gaza militant tied to Oct 7 attack

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday said it had eliminated multiple terror operatives in separate operations, including a senior commander of the Lebanese Resistance Brigades in southern Lebanon and a militant involved in the October 7 attack in Gaza.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 11:57 PM IST

Israel's IDF targets key operatives: Hezbollah-linked commander killed in Lebanon; Gaza militant tied to Oct 7 attack
The IDF reportedly killed Maher Qassem Hamdan, the commander of the Lebanese Resistance Brigades along with Abd al-Rahman, another militant
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The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday said it had eliminated multiple terror operatives in separate operations, including a senior commander of the Lebanese Resistance Brigades in southern Lebanon and a militant involved in the October 7 attack in Gaza. In a statement on Telegram, the IDF said it struck and killed Maher Qassem Hamdan, identified as the commander of the Lebanese Resistance Brigades in the Chebaa area of southern Lebanon, on Wednesday.  

Hamdam was eliminated along with eight additional militants while allegedly fleeing from the Chebaa area to Sidon. According to the IDF, Hamdan was responsible for recruitment, weapons supply, and financing activities for the group, which it said is funded and directly linked to Hezbollah, and the military added that members of the group had been involved in attacks against IDF personnel and Israeli civilians.In a separate joint statement with the Israel Security Agency (ISA), the IDF said it had also eliminated Abd al-Rahman Ammar Hassan Khudari, a militant affiliated with the Islamic Jihad, in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday. 

The statement said Khudari had allegedly infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 attack and had been planning further operations targeting IDF troops. The strike also killed three additional terrorists linked to Hamas, the IDF added. 

The Israeli military said its forces, along with ISA personnel under the Southern Command, remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire arrangement and will continue operations to neutralise any immediate threats. Earlier, the IDF stated that they killed the nephew and personal secretary of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem in a strike carried out in Beirut last night. In a statement issued on Telegram, the IDF said that Ali Yusuf Harshi, identified as the personal secretary and nephew of Qassem, was eliminated during overnight operations in the Lebanese capital.  

The military described Harshi as a close associate and advisor who played a key role in managing and securing the Hezbollah leader's office. “Yesterday (Wednesday), the IDF struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem. Harshi was a close associate and personal advisor to Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem and played a central role in managing and securing his office,” the statement read. 

The IDF further stated that it carried out a series of strikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in and around Beirut. According to the statement, two strategic crossings used by Hezbollah operatives for movement between the northern and southern parts of the Litani River were hit, allegedly disrupting the transfer of weapons, including rockets and launchers. 


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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